LeBron Says He’s Considering Retirement After Lakers Blown Out in Playoffs
After two decades and four rings, the four-time champion eyes the exits.
LeBron James floated the possibility of retirement on Monday night, in the moments after his Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference Finals.
James, who at 38 has just finished 20 seasons in the league, told reporters at a postgame press conference: “Going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."
When asked by ESPN to elaborate, James confirmed he’s thinking about “if I want to continue to play.”
- Lakers Coach Jokes About Plans To Stop Nuggets’ Star: ‘Catch Him Out of His House and Kidnap Him’
- Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs
- Mail Carrier Dies on the Job Hours Before Official Retirement
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High School
- Carmelo Anthony, 10-time All-Star, Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons
Unnamed league sources also told TNT and Bleacher Report that James is uncertain if he’ll be with the Lakers this coming fall.
The four-time champion has previously said that he won’t retire until he gets to play at least one season with his eldest son, Bronny, who is expected to be drafted in 2024 after playing a year for USC.
“My last year will be played with my son,” James said in an interview with The Athletic in early 2022.
“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”
Fans took to social media to praise James' performance in the postseason -- in which he played all 17 games with a foot injury -- while also contemplating if the best player of his generation was simply too old and too banged up to lead a team to another title.
One widely followed NBA account posited that James could retire for a year to "recharge" and come back to the league to play with whatever team drafts his son.
That way, as @WorldWideWob put it, "he wouldnt end his career getting swept. LeBron is not going to end his career getting swept, right? right?"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews
- In Turkey’s Presidential Runoff, Refugees Are Almost Certain to LoseNews