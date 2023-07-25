LeBron James’ Son Bronny in Stable Condition After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning during practice at the University of Southern California and was taken to the hospital for treatment in the intensive care unit, according to a statement released Tuesday morning from a spokesperson for his family.

James, 18, "is now in stable condition, and no longer in the ICU," the family statement said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the Galen Center, where USC practices, at 9:26 a.m. Monday for a medical emergency, according to a Los Angeles Times report on Tuesday afternoon. The Times also reported that James "lost consciousness and was taken 'code three lights and sirens' to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after the ambulance arrived."

James was a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school and set to begin his freshman season at USC under coach Andy Enfield. A former four-star recruit, James averaged 14 points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. At USC, he plans to wear jersey No. 6 in honor of his father.

Bronny James was rushed to a hospital after the medical emergency at USC practice on Monday. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

His father, LeBron James, is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and 19-time All-Star. Nicknamed "King James," LeBron, 38, has said he wishes to team up with his son before retiring from the NBA. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers near USC's campus.

NBA stars Trae Young and Jalen Brunson, among others, quickly tweeted support to James' family. Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January, wrote to the James family that he is "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Last July, another highly-touted USC freshman, Vincent Iwuchukwu, suffered cardiac arrest during a practice after feeling dizzy. He was hospitalized for a few days and returned to the team in January. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as a freshman in limited action.



According to a Northwestern University cardiologist interviewed by The Messenger, Bronny James' seemingly sudden illness was likely caused by an underlying cardiac issue. The cardiologist also said it is "highly improbable" that this or any other cardiac arrest in athletes is related to the COVID vaccine.

This is a developing story. Watch for further updates.