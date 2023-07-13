LeBron James Confirms He’ll Definitely Play in NBA Next Season - The Messenger
LeBron James Confirms He’ll Definitely Play in NBA Next Season

LeBron said he'll retire when he can't give his all anymore. 'Lucky for you guys, that day is not today'

Chris Harris
LeBron James talks to son Bronny James after the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at on March 28, 2023 in Houston, TexasAlex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

After months of speculation about his possible retirement, LeBron James confirmed that he'll be back next season.

During the annual ESPY Awards, held Wednesday night, James, 38, assured fans his still willing and able to play in the NBA.

"I don't care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor," James said. "The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game?"

He continued: "The day I can't play without giving everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

Retirement rumors started making the rounds after the Los Angeles Lakers lost the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets, who swept LeBron's team in four games.

For years, though, James has said he'd like to one day play alongside his eldest son, Bronny, in the NBA for at least one season.

Bronny is 18, and plays basketball in the Pac-12 Conference as a University of Southern California Trojan.

James is coming off another successful season with the Lakes.

In 55 regular season games, James averaged 28.9 points (the fifth-highest total of his career), with 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

