Leading Anti-Abortion Group Praises Trump Weeks After Criticism

Donald Trump is back in the good graces of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group after a Monday meeting in Florida.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, released a statement following the meeting praising Trump for opposing “the extreme Democratic position of abortion on demand, up until the moment of birth, paid for by taxpayers – and even in some cases after the child is born.”

It contrasted with a statement from the group last month calling Trump’s position on abortion “morally indefensible” after the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful said abortion restrictions should be left to the states.

Dannenfelser said at the time that her group, which says it has more than one million members, will not support any candidate who doesn’t endorse a minimum of a 15-week abortion ban.

“President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold,” she said.

In the new statement, Dannenfelser also said Trump reiterated his stance against late-term abortion “when the child can feel pain and suck their thumbs.”

“President Trump knows the vast majority of Americans oppose brutal late-term abortions when the child can feel pain and suck their thumbs. President Trump reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest,” the statement read.