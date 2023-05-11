Leaders from One of Europe’s Largest Cartels Arrested, Accused of Smuggling 7 Tons of Cocaine

Thirteen members of a powerful European crime syndicate were arrested Thursday for their alleged role in smuggling at least seven tons of cocaine into Serbia and Western Europe, Serbia's Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime announced.
The suspects were allegedly part of a 20-person crime ring that procured cocaine from locations in South America before transporting it into Europe in 2020, Serbia's public broadcaster PTC reported. In 2022, the group earned roughly 4.5 million euros from a single contract in Aruba. PTC described the group as the largest of its kind in Europe.
Among the seven suspected cartel members who weren't arrested, three are already in custody in the Netherlands, Peru, and Serbia. Four suspects remain at large.
An international team of investigators, including authorities from the Netherlands and Belgium, assisted with the arrests.
The Serbian crackdown follows several high-profile organized crime stings across Europe in recent weeks: So far this month, more than 1,000 police officers have arrested over 100 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta, considered the most powerful mafia in Italy.
