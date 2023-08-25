Leaderless Wagner Troops Heading Home to Russia After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Fiery Death
The exodus started even before the Wagner leader was killed
With their leadership dead and their future uncertain, Wagner Group forces in Belarus are breaking camp and returning to Mother Russia, the Ukrainian border guard said Friday.
Several thousand of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s shock troops were believed to have relocated to neighboring Belarus last month as part of a deal that ended Wagner’s June uprising against the Kremlin.
Since then the fighters have trained Belarussian forces, spooked Poland and Lithuania with “provocations,” and waited for new assignments — probably in Africa, Prigozhin hinted.
But now, Prigozhin’s boys are heading home. “The number of ‘Wagnerites’ in Belarus is gradually decreasing,” Ukrainian state security spokesman Andrii Demchenko said on local television. “Mostly they leave for the Russian Federation.”
On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the leaderless Wagner forces could destabilize the region.
“There are about 20,000 – I think this is how many Wagnerites remain – 20,000 men who cannot be controlled,” he said. “We should think about who is at greater risk here – Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or maybe Russia. Nobody knows."
In addition to Prigozhin, the crash killed Dmitri "Wagner" Utkin, the private army's neo-Nazi battlefield commander, and logistics chief Valeriy Chekalov as well as four other Wagnerites.
A Belarus monitoring group reported earlier this week—before Prigozhin’s death—that some Wagner troops were leaving, probably over reduced pay as Moscow cut its support for the mercenary army.
Satellite images on Russian media appeared to show a smaller footprint at a Wagner camp near Osipovichi in Belarus, but some observers suggested that was due to the troops moving from exposed canvas tents to dug-in quarters with a lower profile.
"Even before the events of August 23 which took place in the Russian Federation, we recorded that the number of Russian mercenaries in Belarus was decreasing,” Demchenko said. “Not significantly, but gradually the number of ‘Wagnerites’ in Belarus was decreasing.”
“And now it is clear that since the 23rd, their number continues to decrease."
