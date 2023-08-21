Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Disturbed Reassures Little Girl at Concert: ‘It’s a Family Affair’ - The Messenger
Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Disturbed Reassures Little Girl at Concert: ‘It’s a Family Affair’

'What's the worst thing they'll encounter... profanity?' asked lead singer David Draiman

Aysha Qamar
A video from a heavy metal concert has gone viral, spotlighting a seldom-seen familial bond that exists within the rock and metal community.

The video, posted by Reddit user Reddituser0346, captures a touching moment as David Draiman, the lead singer of 'Disturbed', comforts a young girl. The attention isn't just on Draiman's compassionate words to the girl but also on his message to the entire audience.

It remains unclear when and where the concert took place. However, a comment on the video provides context for Draiman's interaction with the girl.

A user named zmandan commented, “I was at this concert. The little girl was singing all the lyrics and David invited her to come onstage. She freaked out and started bawling. He immediately stopped the show and went down to talk to her.”

https://www.reddit.com/r/HumansBeingBros/comments/15x8gsb/lead_singer_of_heavy_metal_band_reassuring_little/

In the video, the girl appears emotional. Draiman is heard saying, “You’re making me feel terrible now.”

To comfort her and highlight the family-friendly nature of the concert, he addresses the crowd: “Let me explain something to everyone here […] I absolutely love that 'Disturbed' concerts have become a family affair.” He then adds, “This little girl has been singing her heart out the entire show. I have my son up there right now, it should be a family affair.”

David Draiman
David Draiman of the band Disturbed performs during Musikfest on Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on August 10, 2022 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Tackling potential misconceptions about metal concerts, he remarks, “What's the worst things they’ll encounter…profanity? We live in a world where there are much more violent things than profanity.”

Emphasizing the unity of the audience, Draiman continues, “It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you are, all of us came here tonight for the same reason because the world is hard…life is hard and you come here to take your burdens and to set them down.”

Finally, addressing the girl once more, the singer shares, “Besides darling, we may be dark, but let me share a secret with you: sometimes darkness can show you the light.”

