Lawyers for Jamie Komoroski Believe She Meets ‘Criteria’ to Be Freed After Crash That Killed Bride

Komoroski is accused of causing a crash that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller on her wedding night

Jason Hahn
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, has been charged with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.Charleston Sheriff Office

Attorneys for alleged drunk driver Jamie Lee Komoroski reemphasized their belief that the 25-year-old should be freed from jail in a statement to The Messenger.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Komoroski said that the legal team feels the 25-year-old "has met the legal criteria for release," more than three months after she was accused of causing a crash that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller on her wedding night in April.

The legal team's response comes shortly after South Carolina Circuit Judge Michael Nettles rejected Komoroski's request for bond during a hearing on Tuesday.

Komoroski's legal team previously claimed she had struggled with alcohol dependence, depression and anxiety and had sought professional treatment before the incident.

They proposed her release for rehabilitation with her family's support.

Despite denying the request during the hearing, Judge Nettles said if a trial does not occur by next March, Komoroski will be released on a $150,000 surety bond but will be subject to electronic monitoring and house arrest.

In a statement, attorney Chris Gramiccioni, who is representing Komoroski, told The Messenger that they "appreciated" the judge's decision to consider her release next year.

According to a toxicology report, Komoroski allegedly drove 65 mph in a 25 mph zone with a blood alcohol content of .261, more than three times the legal limit, when she crashed into a cart carrying Miller and her groom, Aric Hutchinson, along with two other passengers, on April 28.

Komoroski now faces charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm or death and reckless vehicular homicide.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Komoroski by Hutchinson, who was also injured in the crash. He has sued Komoroski and several establishments where she may have been served alcohol that night.

Attorneys representing Hutchinson in the lawsuit declined to comment when reached.

According to WRAL, Miller's mother, Lisa Miller, told the court during Tuesday's hearing that Komoroski "didn't just kill my child, she killed all of us."

GoFundMe campaign has raised over $733,000 to support the families of Hutchinson and Miller.

