Lawyers Claim Improper Police Handling of Knife Allegedly Used to Stab Cash App Founder to Death in Preliminary Hearing  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Lawyers Claim Improper Police Handling of Knife Allegedly Used to Stab Cash App Founder to Death in Preliminary Hearing 

Nima Momeni was arrested in April in connection with the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nima Momeni arrives in court at the Hall of Justice on May 18, 2023 in San Francisco, California. 38-year-old tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni was arraigned today in a San Francisco courtroom in connection with the stabbing murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Paul Kuroda-Pool/Getty Images

The knife allegedly used to fatally stab the founder of Cash App in San Francisco was not fingerprinted and investigators did not interview a potential witness, defense attorneys claimed Monday.

Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni argued Monday during a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed that police investigators mishandled the kitchen knife that Momeni allegedly used to kill 43-year-old Bob Lee in April.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, defense attorney Saam Zangeneh also suggested the police did not properly interview a possibly homeless man who was near the site in the neighborhood of Rincon Hill where Lee was stabbed.

San Francisco police officer Cedric Hood argued during the evidentiary hearing that the homeless man, who was roughly 40 feet away from where Lee was stabbed, was unintelligible when officers attempted to interview him.

Read More

A crime scene investigator who also testified during the hearing said that she tested the knife for DNA but did not analyze it for fingerprints in an effort to keep the DNA analysis from being tainted. Investigators have alleged only Momeni’s DNA was found on the knife handle and only Lee’s was found on the blade.

Prosecutors with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office have alleged that Momeni stabbed Lee in the early morning hours on April 4 after the two men argued over Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia.

Elyassnia and Lee had been drinking with a group of friends in the hours before the attack. Momeni allegedly questioned whether Lee and Elyassnia had been doing drugs.

Security footage from the Millennium Tower, where Elyassnia lived and which is located near where Lee was stabbed, showed Lee and Momeni taking an elevator to the building’s lobby just after 2 a.m. before getting into a car. Lee was stabbed shortly after and later died at a local hospital.

Momeni was arrested just over a week after Lee’s killing. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.