Lawyers Claim Improper Police Handling of Knife Allegedly Used to Stab Cash App Founder to Death in Preliminary Hearing 

The knife allegedly used to fatally stab the founder of Cash App in San Francisco was not fingerprinted and investigators did not interview a potential witness, defense attorneys claimed Monday.

Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni argued Monday during a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed that police investigators mishandled the kitchen knife that Momeni allegedly used to kill 43-year-old Bob Lee in April.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, defense attorney Saam Zangeneh also suggested the police did not properly interview a possibly homeless man who was near the site in the neighborhood of Rincon Hill where Lee was stabbed.

San Francisco police officer Cedric Hood argued during the evidentiary hearing that the homeless man, who was roughly 40 feet away from where Lee was stabbed, was unintelligible when officers attempted to interview him.

A crime scene investigator who also testified during the hearing said that she tested the knife for DNA but did not analyze it for fingerprints in an effort to keep the DNA analysis from being tainted. Investigators have alleged only Momeni’s DNA was found on the knife handle and only Lee’s was found on the blade.

Prosecutors with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office have alleged that Momeni stabbed Lee in the early morning hours on April 4 after the two men argued over Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s sister, Khazar Elyassnia.

Elyassnia and Lee had been drinking with a group of friends in the hours before the attack. Momeni allegedly questioned whether Lee and Elyassnia had been doing drugs.

Security footage from the Millennium Tower, where Elyassnia lived and which is located near where Lee was stabbed, showed Lee and Momeni taking an elevator to the building’s lobby just after 2 a.m. before getting into a car. Lee was stabbed shortly after and later died at a local hospital.

Momeni was arrested just over a week after Lee’s killing. If convicted, he faces life in prison.