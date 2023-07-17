Lawyer Hired by City of Detroit Despite Facing Numerous Drug and Gun Charges

A lawyer awaiting trial in Detroit after being arrested for felony drug trafficking and gun possession was hired nine months later to work for the city, according to a local investigative report.

The Detroit Free Press reported on the recent removal of Danasia Neal from the city's payroll. It was the paper's reporter who broke the unfortunate news of Neal's arrest to her supervisor, which led to the attorney's dismissal.

Neal was arrested in 2021 after police stopped her SUV and noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. A subsequent search of her ride turned up some guns and 352 grams of fentanyl.

The paper was provided with body camera footage of her arrest. During her arrest, Neal did disclose that she was a lawyer.

The paper reports that Neal, an attorney, was able to land a job with the city because of a recently enacted "Ban the Box" policy. Under it, Neal was not required to provide information about the arrest during the application process.

She was hired in April 2022. Her supervisor told the Free Press she was an exemplary employee.

"Ban the Box" policies call for the removal of arrest history questions on job applications. These mandates are adopted so potential employees can get a fair shot at an open position, without the stigma of a prior conviction.

In a response to the Free Press, city officials said they perform background checks on all applicants, and that a search of the state's database turned up no convictions for Neal.

Neal is attempting to have the charges dismissed, by challenging the officers' authority to pull her over and search her car.

According to the article, should Neal triumph in court, she may be able to sue the city for violating its own policy — by firing her before she has her day in court.