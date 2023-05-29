Lawyer ‘Greatly Regrets’ Using ChatGPT in Briefing That Included Fake Citations
ChatGPT assured the lawyer that the cases could be 'found on legal research databases such as Westlaw and LexisNexis'
A lawyer in New York has apologized for using the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT to help write a research brief for a client claiming negligence against an employer.
Steven Schwartz, an attorney at Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, said he "greatly regrets having utilized generative artificial intelligence to supplement" his legal research after it was revealed that some of the court cases he cited weren't real, according to a May 24 affidavit.
Schwartz was working on behalf of Roberto Mata, who sued Avianca Airlines after he was injured by a serving cart on a 2019 flight. In his briefing, Schwartz cited six previous rulings, including Martinez v. Delta Airlines, and Petersen v. Iran Air, which upon further inspection, appeared to be entirely invented by ChatGPT.
Schwartz has spend more than three decades working as a lawyer in New York, according to CNN.
He said in the affidavit he had never used artificial intelligence technology before and was not aware that it could provide false information. Schwartz included screenshots from his interactions with ChatGPT in which he asked the platform whether the information it provided was true.
ChatGPT assured the attorney of the cases' veracity and said they could be "found on legal research databases such as Westlaw and LexisNexis."
Even the internal citations that ChatGPT cited for each case appear to be entirely fabricated, according to a May 4 order issued by the court. "The court is presented with an unprecedented circumstance," Southern District of New York Judge Kevin Castel wrote.
Schwartz insisted in his affidavit that the mistake was entirely accidental. He was ordered to attend a sanctions hearing on June 8, according to CNN.
It's not the first time ChatGPT has used fabricated sourcing to present false information to users. Earlier this year, a law professor discovered that the artificial intelligence platform had accused him of sexual harassment, even using a made-up 2018 story to verify its claim, according to the Washington Post.
