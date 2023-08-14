Lawyer Blames ‘Medical Racism’ for Decapitation of Baby During Delivery

The lawyer for a Black couple suing after their first child was decapitated during delivery said in a new interview Monday that medical racism played a part in the "horrific" situation.

Jessica Ross, 20, was delivering her first child earlier this year when the baby boy got stuck, and, rather than calling for a C-section, the doctor allegedly used "ridiculously excessive force." When the decision to go into surgery was made three hours later, the fetal monitor had stopped registering a heartbeat.

The lawsuit against the hospital claims that Ross had requested a C-section early on and was denied one. After her baby was delivered, the hospital was accused of attempting to bundle the baby to hide the decapitation.

“I really believe, in my heart of hearts, that if this was a 35-year-old woman who came in buttoned down in a business suit, her baby would be alive,” Dr. Roderick Edmond said on Roland Martin Unfiltered discussing the accident.

"It’s one of the most horrific situations I’ve ever seen. I’ve practiced medicine for 12 years. I never saw anything like this,” Edmond said.

He said the mother had a normal labor, but things became difficult when the baby became stuck in the pelvic canal, a condition known as shoulder dystocia.

“They’re supposed to know how to deal with a situation like that,” he said.

A woman is suing a Georgia hospital after her baby was decapitated during delivery. Roland Martin Unfiltered

He alleged that the doctors did not handle the situation properly, leading to a tragic result.

"The feet came out, the body came out, but the head did not. The head was still in the vaginal canal and the baby had been decapitated,” he said.

Edmond claimed that the case goes beyond medical negligence and that it is actually proof of systemic racism in healthcare.

“I know a lot of people are sitting back saying ‘OK, the obstetrician was black, this isn’t about racism.’ I want people to just back off," he said.

The doctor administering care to Ross was a Black woman who had over 20 years of experience in the field. Edmond said that racism is not "endemic" to white people.

"They damn sure wouldn’t have treated those young people like that if they weren’t young and black,” Edmond said.

Following the birth, Edmond claimed Ross was not allowed to see her baby. The hospital allegedly pressured her into cremation and told her she did not need to have an autopsy done on the baby. When she was finally allowed to see her baby, they propped up his head to make it seem as though it was attached.

“There was a cover-up that happened in terms of the dissemination of information,” he said.

Edmond said he is waiting for more information, but he is certain that several investigations are being conducted in connection to the incident.

"Our commitment is to provide compassionate, quality care to every single patient, and this loss is heartbreaking," Southern Regional Medical Center said in a statement.

They also said that the doctor was not an employee of the hospital, and it had "taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation."