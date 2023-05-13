Lawyer Avoids Jail Time by Buying Strip Club Wings for Prosecutors

An Atlanta, Georgia, defense attorney held in contempt for tardiness has avoided jail after complying with a judge’s request to buy lunch for the opposing counsel, WSB-TV reported.

Suri Chada Jimenez is defending Coradius Dorsey, an alleged member of the Young Slime Life gang, against organized crime racketeering charges and was late to a hearing last week, according to WSB-TV.

Jimenez bought the lawyers chicken wings from Magic City, a famous strip club in Atlanta.

The judge overseeing the trial, Ural Glanville, has a rule that attorneys held in contempt of court either buy a meal for the other lawyers or face other punishments, WSB-TV reported.