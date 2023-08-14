Lawsuits Start Piling Up Against Hawaii Utility Accused of Being Responsible for Deadly Maui Fires

A Hawaii utility on Monday acknowledged it was aware of multiple class-action lawsuits that allege its equipment was responsible for the deadly Maui wildfires.

The blaze broke out Tuesday on the Hawaiian island of Maui and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. Multiple wildfires on the western side of the island tore through residential areas.

At least 93 people have so far died, a statistic that marked a grim record, with the wildfire now being the deadliest in modern American history. About 1,000 people are still considered missing. And thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The class-action lawsuits claim the wildfires “could have been avoided” if Hawaiian Electric, the largest supplier of electricity in the state, had de-energized its power lines upon learning of dangerously high winds.

The National Weather Service had warned about “strong and gusty trade winds” four days ahead of the wildfires. But Hawaiian Electric did not implement its “public power shutoff plan” in the wake of the warning, according to the class action.

“They were not as proactive as they should have been,” a former member of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission — a group named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit — said in an interview with The Washington Post.

The Sunday statement from Hawaiian Electric did not respond to any specific allegations in the lawsuits, noting it does not comment on pending litigation.

“Our immediate focus is on supporting emergency response efforts on Maui and restoring power for our customers and communities as quickly as possible,” a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson said in a statement, according to Fox Weather.





Tourists were forced to evacuate hotels, and residents described heartbreaking decisions to leave their beloved pets behind as they scrambled for safety.

Video posted to social media shows a harrowing scene in Lahaina, with plumes of gray smoke billowing in the sky as several structures are on fire.

Some people were filmed jumping into the ocean in an attempt to escape the scorching flames.

The County of Maui said emergency responders and rescue groups have set up tents throughout the island with food, clothing, and other supplies.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green urged well-meaning individuals over the weekend to resist the desire to “self-deploy” to help with rescue operations. Instead, his office said, the best way to help is to donate money to vetted rescue organizations.