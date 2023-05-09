The parents of a young girl have filed a lawsuit against McDonald's and its local franchisee in Fort Lauderdale, claiming that their daughter suffered burns and scarring from a Chicken McNugget.
In 2019, Philana Holmes visited a McDonald's drive-thru and purchased a six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal for her then-four-year-old daughter. Holmes says her daughter accidentally dropped a McNugget on her lap, where it became trapped between her thigh and the seatbelt. The excessive heat of the McNugget allegedly caused the child's skin to burn, leaving her "disfigured and scarred."
According to the lawsuit, "The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot...and caused (the victim)’s skin and flesh around her thighs to burn."
Humberto Caraballo Estevez, the girl's father, stated that the scar remains visible and his daughter now refers to it as "her chicken nugget." The parents are seeking over $15,000 in damages.
A McDonald's spokesperson asserted that the company thoroughly investigated the matter and found no evidence that employees failed to follow "strict policies and procedures for each product we cook and serve."
