Lawsuit Accuses Cigna of Using Algorithm to Automatically Reject Thousands of Claims - The Messenger
Lawsuit Accuses Cigna of Using Algorithm to Automatically Reject Thousands of Claims

The class-action lawsuit alleges that the company has not been conducting 'thorough, fair, and objective' investigations as required by California state law

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
General views of the Cigna health care corporate offices on October 22, 2020 in Glendale, California.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Insurance giant Cigna has been accused of rejecting hundreds of thousands of claims using an algorithm, according to a class action lawsuit filed Monday.

The suit takes aim at Cigna’s algorithm PxDx and accuses the company of saving money by automating claim rejections rather than conducting a "thorough, fair and objective" investigation into each claim as is required by California state law, CBS News reported.

The lawsuit claims one Cigna customer in California was left with $723 in medical bills after a doctor-ordered ultrasound and follow-up procedure to scan for ovarian cancer were denied coverage by the insurer for not being medically necessary, according to the suit, per the outlet. Another Cigna customer said their doctor-ordered procedure was denied by Cigna with no explanation, according to the suit.

"Relying on the PXDX system, Cigna's doctors instantly reject claims on medical grounds without ever opening patient files, leaving thousands of patients effectively without coverage and with unexpected bills," the suit claims, per the station. "The scope of this problem is massive. For example, over a period of two months in 2022, Cigna doctors denied over 300,000 requests for payments using this method, spending an average of just 1.2 seconds 'reviewing' each request."

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a ProPublica investigative report into Cigna’s algorithm-based claim denials, in which similar claim denials were highlighted. Cigna told the station that “based on our initial research, we cannot confirm that these individuals were impacted by PxDx at all.”

"To be clear, Cigna uses technology to verify that the codes on some of the most common, low-cost procedures are submitted correctly based on our publicly available coverage policies, and this is done to help expedite physician reimbursement," Cigna said to the news outlet.

