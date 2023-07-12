Lawmakers Demand Answers from Navy Over Contaminated Water on Warship (Exclusive)

U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro on Wednesday, calling for answers and asking that the Navy “hold accountable those responsible” for a mishap which contaminated the water supply on the U.S.S. Boxer, an amphibious assault ship.

The request came in response to June reports in Military.com and The Messenger about the Boxer and its crew, who were inadvertently exposed to diesel fuel when the ship dumped fuel into the ocean in 2016.

The letter, obtained by The Messenger, calls for an investigation into how the water became contaminated and the response of the ship’s crew and commander.

The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during exercise Dawn Blitz 2013. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark El-Rayes/U.S. Navy

“Transparency and accountability are key to maintaining trust and confidence among our service members,” the letter reads. “It is critical that we learn from this incident to prevent similar situations from happening again.”

Members of Congress also called for the Navy to explain a seven-year delay in publicly acknowledging the problem.

The letter was signed by Representatives Sara Jacobs, Mike Levin, Scott Peters, Juan Vargas, all of whom are Democrats based in California, the Boxer’s home. Rep. Joe Courtney, Democrat of Connecticut, also signed the request.

Jacobs and Courtney are members of the House Armed Services Committee, while Levin sits on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Boxer incident involves both government agencies. The lawmakers asked the Navy to brief them on their findings later this month.

What happened onboard the Boxer

The Navy’s admission last month that Marines and sailors assigned to the Boxer were exposed to diesel fuel came nearly seven years after the incident occurred.

The Navy was responding to an investigation by Military.com—which this reporter began in 2018—that found the Boxer had contaminated its own water supply after dumping fuel off the coast of Japan in 2016.

Former crew members of the Boxer voiced their frustration and outrage to The Messenger over the Navy’s admission, which followed years of denials.

After The Messenger story was published, Rep. Jacobs tweeted: “The Navy hid the truth about the USS Boxer’s contaminated water — which could be the cause of health problems ranging from stomach issues to cancer — for years. That’s disgraceful. We need answers and accountability.”

In Wednesday’s letter, the members of Congress asked for details as to how many Boxer service members were affected by the contamination and the health impacts that followed.

The letter said: “Incidents such as the one on the USS Boxer not only endanger the lives of our Sailors and Marines but also risk undermining the trust of current and potential future service members, consequently jeopardizing our recruitment and retention efforts.”

Roughly 4,500 Marines and sailors served on the Boxer at the time of the incident, according to the Navy, and in the years since, Boxer crew members have reported a range of health problems, from persistent stomach issues to cancer which they suspect may be related to the water contamination. No firm links to the water supply have been found.

Some of the Boxer veterans have filed requests for disability compensation with the Department of Veterans Affairs for their exposure to the contaminated water, and had those requests denied. The VA requires veterans to prove that their medical condition is a direct result of their military service.

The VA told The Messenger that any claims from Boxer crew members would be considered “on a case-by-case basis,” with benefits granted “if there is sufficient evidence showing the Veteran has a disability related to their military service.”

While acknowledging the difficulty in establishing a clear connection between a veteran’s service and medical condition, VA Secretary Denis McDonough told The Messenger that answers ought to come faster than they have.

“I would like to think that it doesn’t require a five-year investigative, you know, a group of investigative reporters to get to the bottom of what happened,” McDonough said.