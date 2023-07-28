Democratic Lawmaker Suggests Installing Locker Room ‘Barriers’ as Solution to Sports Gender Controversy

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said during a House Judiciary Committee meeting that “barriers” should be placed in locker rooms to separate women from their transgender teammates.

His remarks Thursday came during a hearing on gender-affirming care for minors, and followed testimony by former collegiate swimmer Paula Scanlan, who complained of having to share a locker room with a transgender teammate.

She recounted that she and her University of Pennsylvania teammates had to undress in the presence of Lia Thomas, a former men’s swimmer who joined the women’s team for the 2021-22 season.

Scanlan said the athletic department’s response was that the women’s swimming team just had to deal with it, and declared that Thomas being allowed in the locker room was a “non-negotiable.”

The school instead "offered psychological services to attempt to reeducate us" that it's fine to undress "in front of a male," she alleged.

"My teammates and I were forced to undress in the presence of Lia, a 6-foot-4 tall biological male, fully intact with male genitalia, 18 times per week. Some girls opted to change in bathroom stalls, and others used the family bathroom to avoid this,” Scanlan said at the hearing the previous day.

Cohen didn't attend the hearing, but after reading Scanlan’s testimony emphasized that "transgender people have been around for a long time, and they have rights and they need to be respected."

But he also said that the university "didn’t deal with [the] situation like they could have."

Administrators "should have been putting up some type of different barriers in the women’s area of the locker room," he said.

Scanlan also complained that transgender athletes in women’s sports means fewer roster spots for non transgender athletes.

Scanlan also said that those who experienced sexual assault, such as herself, may have a particularly difficult time dealing with transgender people changing in their locker rooms.

"I was sexually assaulted [when] I was only 16 years old. I was able to forgive my attacker but violence against women still exists," she added.

"Let us not forget the viral #MeToo movement that empowered female victims to speak up," said Scanlan. "It casts a spotlight on the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and abuse, including in scholarly and educational institutions."