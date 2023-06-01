The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lawmaker ‘Horrified’ by Killing of Black Teen Falsely Accused of Shoplifting

    Cyrus Carmack-Belton will be laid to rest on Saturday

    Chris Harris
    A South Carolina representative has called the death of a Black teenager who was gunned down by a convenience store owner "senseless," as the teen's family plans his funeral for this weekend.

    Arrangements have been set for Cyrus Carmack-Belton, who the owner suspected of shoplifting before allegedly chasing and shooting him Sunday evening in Columbia S.C.

    Cyrus' wake is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia. His funeral will be held at noon Saturday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, also in Columbia.

    It was unclear Thursday if Rep. James Clyburn would be attending Saturday's funeral, but the legislator issued a statement on the killing, calling it a "tragedy" that never should have happened.

    "I'm horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton in Columbia this weekend," reads the statement.

    "His family and loved ones should be celebrating his recent eighth grade graduation from Summit Parkway Middle School. Instead, they are mourning this unimaginable loss," continues the statement. "My prayers are with them and the entire community during this devastating time."

    Store owner Rick Chow, 58, has been charged with murder.

    Chow had suspected Cyrus of stealing four bottles of water from his store, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Chow argued with Carmack-Belton, and the teen then left the store.

    But Chow — armed with a handgun — and his son allegedly chased Carmack-Belton down the street and then shot him in the back.

    Police have confirmed Cyrus was wrongly accused of stealing the water.

    "The criminalization of Black men and boys and the historic trend of painting them as aggressors have time and again led to deadly and heartbreaking circumstances," Clyburn said in the statement.

    "Cyrus Carmack-Belton has since been declared innocent, but his supposed crime of shoplifting a bottle of water should not have cost him his life. I pray justice is swift."

    Protests have been staged outside of the gas station and convenience store. Demonstrators also damaged the business, and spray-painted Cyrus' name on the side of the store, along with his age, 14.

    The store has also been symbolically doused with water by demonstrators, who want to see the business shuttered.

