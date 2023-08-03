Lawmaker Apologizes After Posting Doctored Image of British PM Rishi Sunak Pouring Foamy Beer - The Messenger
Lawmaker Apologizes After Posting Doctored Image of British PM Rishi Sunak Pouring Foamy Beer

Labour Party MP Karl Turner posted an image of Rishi Sunak that appeared to be altered

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Original photo posted by Rishi Sunak, Edited photo posted by Karl TurnerRishi Sunak/Twitter; Karl Turner/Twitter

A Labour MP in Britain has been forced to apologize after he shared a doctored image of the country’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on social media.

Labour Party MP Karl Turner posted an image on Twitter showing Sunak pouring beer behind the counter at a pub with a woman looking on disapprovingly.

But as the post took off, he was soon challenged by Sunak’s Conservative Party colleague and Britain’s Science Minister, Michelle Donelan, who accused Turner of “misleading the public with fake images.”

The image in question appeared to be doctored to show Sunak's beer with a head of foam that didn't exist in the original. The woman in the background also had a doctored facial expression.

“In an era of deepfakes and digitally distorted images, it’s even more important to be able to have reliable sources of information you can trust,” Donelan tweeted Wednesday.

Turner apologized later in the day, saying he “had no idea it was fake.”

“My apologies for sharing what turns out to be a fake image of the PM,” he tweeted.

Fellow Labour politician Darren Jones, meanwhile, defended his colleague, saying: “The real question is: how can anyone know if a photo is a deepfake?”

“I wouldn’t criticise Karl Turner for sharing a photo that looks real to me. What is your department doing to tackle deep fake photos, especially in advance of the next election? Let’s have that discussion,” he said.

