Latvia Elects First Openly Gay President of EU Nation

In a 52-vote decision, Latvia's parliament elected former Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs as the new president on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Having served as the nation's top diplomat since 2011, the 49-year-old Rinkēvičs, who is set to be inaugurated on July 8, is making history as the first openly gay president in a Baltic country while stepping into Latvia's largely ceremonial presidency.

Rinkēvičs publicly came out in 2014, making him the first prominent political figure in Latvia to do so. Following his announcement, he expressed his support for the legal recognition of all types of partnerships.



"I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well," Rinkēvičs tweeted following the vote.

Former Latvian President Egils Levits, who chose not to run for a second term, expressed his support for Rinkēvičs. "Latvia will be in safe hands during the next four years," he said on Twitter.