Latvia Elects First Openly Gay President of EU Nation
Edgars Rinkēvičs has been elected president of Latvia, making history as the first openly gay president in the Baltic region
In a 52-vote decision, Latvia's parliament elected former Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs as the new president on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
Having served as the nation's top diplomat since 2011, the 49-year-old Rinkēvičs, who is set to be inaugurated on July 8, is making history as the first openly gay president in a Baltic country while stepping into Latvia's largely ceremonial presidency.
Rinkēvičs publicly came out in 2014, making him the first prominent political figure in Latvia to do so. Following his announcement, he expressed his support for the legal recognition of all types of partnerships.
- Baldwin, First Openly LGBTQ Senator, Seeks Reelection at a Perilous Time
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’
- Uganda’s New Anti-Gay Law Includes the Death Penalty
- I got the monkeypox vaccine, but other gay men may not. Here’s why.
- Disney vs. DeSantis: How the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ war is threatening the House of Mouse’s empire in Florida
"I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well," Rinkēvičs tweeted following the vote.
Former Latvian President Egils Levits, who chose not to run for a second term, expressed his support for Rinkēvičs. "Latvia will be in safe hands during the next four years," he said on Twitter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews