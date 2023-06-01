The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Latvia Elects First Openly Gay President of EU Nation

    Edgars Rinkēvičs has been elected president of Latvia, making history as the first openly gay president in the Baltic region

    Aysha Qamar
    In a 52-vote decision, Latvia's parliament elected former Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs as the new president on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

    Having served as the nation's top diplomat since 2011, the 49-year-old Rinkēvičs, who is set to be inaugurated on July 8, is making history as the first openly gay president in a Baltic country while stepping into Latvia's largely ceremonial presidency.

    Rinkēvičs publicly came out in 2014, making him the first prominent political figure in Latvia to do so. Following his announcement, he expressed his support for the legal recognition of all types of partnerships.

    President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics
    (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images) Gints Ivuskans / Getty Images

    "I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well," Rinkēvičs tweeted following the vote.

    Former Latvian President Egils Levits, who chose not to run for a second term, expressed his support for Rinkēvičs. "Latvia will be in safe hands during the next four years," he said on Twitter.

