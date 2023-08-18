Latest SoCal Flash Mob Smash-and-Grab Lifts $100K in Merch from Gucci Store

A group of thieves on Wednesday orchestrated a flash mob-style robbery at a Gucci store in Costa Mesa, police said, marking the latest in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in the southern California area.

A video posted to social media last weekend showed dozens of masked thieves raiding a Los Angeles Nordstrom Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and strewn mannequins. Just days before, a group of thieves hit an Yves Saint Laurent store in nearby Glendale.

A new video shows the aftermath of a mass break-in, at a California Nordstrom. ella_ise24 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Then on Wednesday evening, between five and 10 thieves, all wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks, stole about $100,000 worth of goods from the Costa Mesa Gucci store.

Sergeant Jose Morales, a spokesperson with the Costa Mesa Police Department, said on Thursday that officers responded to the scene within minutes of being called but have not been able to locate any of the suspects.

“They just went in, grabbed what they could and ran out,” Morales said. “There were no weapons and no injuries. Nothing was broken.”

The string of robberies has prompted the formation of a task force designed to stop the rising number of flash mob-style organized retail thefts, local news outlet KTLA reported.

“These are not victimless crimes,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in a Thursday press conference. “No Angeleno should feel like it is not safe to go shopping in Los Angeles. No entrepreneur should feel like it’s not safe to open a business in Los Angeles.”

The task force will be made of up several California law enforcement agencies, including police forces in Los Angeles, Glendale, Beverly Hills, Burbank, and Santa Monica, as well as agents with the FBI.