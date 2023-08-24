The Last-Known ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Drawing Found Tucked Away in a Basement, Could Be Worth Thousands at Auction

What’s believed to be the last original drawing of the beloved Winnie the Pooh was recently discovered covered in a tea towel in Christopher Foyle’s library.

“Rather than proudly on display on a wall, it was in a cheap frame with tape across the glass and wrapped in an old tea towel at the back of a cellar drawer,” Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers said.

The drawing, dated 1958, was illustrated by E.H. Shepard and is predicted to be sold for thousands of dollars, according to The Daily Mail. Shepard was the original illustrator of A.A. Milne's original Winnie the Pooh 1926 storybook.

Albury said Shephard, who was 79 at the time of the drawing, likely drew the picture for one of the Foyle’s Literary Lunches. The lunches were created by Foyle’s daughter and were designed to allow customers to meet famous authors.

“We see reproductions of this famous drawing from time to time, which have no value so I was shocked to see that this was unmistakably an original, even through the dusty, taped glass,” Albury said.

The auctioneer added that he’s confident the drawing will go for 20,000 to 30,000 pounds — over $25,000 to nearly $38,000.

“Presumably, it was never appreciated greatly by her [Foyle’s daughter] or Christopher, and it is only in the last 20 to 30 years that it will have gained hugely in value,” Albury said.

The sketch will be available at a Dominic Winter Auctioneers event on September 27 and possibly January 31, 2024.

The drawing depicts the famous moment when Pooh and Piglet walk into the sunset before turning back into lifeless toys.

“It captures the moment just before Pooh and Piglet turn back into ordinary toys, and will prove a very popular lot to collectors who continue to cherish the World of Pooh,” Albury said.