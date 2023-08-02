Laser Pointer Fight Escalated into Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman: Prosecutors

The fatal shooting of a Cincinnati woman last month started as a confrontation over laser pointers, according to county prosecutors.
Isis LeShay Roseman, 26, and her brother were playing with the devices in their front yard on July 6 when 26-year-old Tyrone Hunter approached them, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers revealed this week.
Prosecutors said Hunter began arguing with them and threatened to “shoot up” Roseman's house. He returned later and began firing at Roseman and her family. He continued shooting as the family tried to get back into the house.
According to a report at the time, Roseman was shot through the window of the house.
- Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother and 14-Year-Old Son in Fatal Shooting
- Pregnant Woman, 21, Killed and 4 Injured in Houston Birthday Party Shooting
- ‘Rust’ Weapons Supervisor Waives Preliminary Hearing in Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin
- Virginia Hospital Employee Fatally Shot in Fight With Co-Worker
- Pregnant Mom Shot and Killed by Her Own Toddler
Roseman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was 16 to 17 weeks pregnant when she died, prosecutors said.
An obituary for Roseman notes she was a mother to three boys and "was a beautiful person both internally and externally."
"Her personality was magnetic, and her memory will live in our hearts forever," her obituary reads.
Hunter remained at large following the incident before surrendering to police last week. He was out on bond at the time of the shooting in relation to several indictments for felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and drug trafficking.
"This is absurd. Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes,” Powers said in a statement. “This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond.”
Hunter now faces two counts of murder and other charges. He turned himself in to authorities last week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News