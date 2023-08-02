Laser Pointer Fight Escalated into Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman: Prosecutors - The Messenger
News.
Laser Pointer Fight Escalated into Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman: Prosecutors

The shooter was out on bond from previous indictments, including one for felonious assault

Jenna Sundel
Isis Roseman was pregnant when she was fatally shot at homeWLWT5/Screenshot

The fatal shooting of a Cincinnati woman last month started as a confrontation over laser pointers, according to county prosecutors.

Isis LeShay Roseman, 26, and her brother were playing with the devices in their front yard on July 6 when 26-year-old Tyrone Hunter approached them, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers revealed this week.

Prosecutors said Hunter began arguing with them and threatened to “shoot up” Roseman's house. He returned later and began firing at Roseman and her family. He continued shooting as the family tried to get back into the house.

According to a report at the time, Roseman was shot through the window of the house.

Roseman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was 16 to 17 weeks pregnant when she died, prosecutors said.

An obituary for Roseman notes she was a mother to three boys and "was a beautiful person both internally and externally."

"Her personality was magnetic, and her memory will live in our hearts forever," her obituary reads.

Hunter remained at large following the incident before surrendering to police last week. He was out on bond at the time of the shooting in relation to several indictments for felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and drug trafficking.

"This is absurd. Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes,” Powers said in a statement. “This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond.”

Hunter now faces two counts of murder and other charges. He turned himself in to authorities last week.

