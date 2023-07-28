Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police
Alexander Fitzgerald admitted to choking his wife, and a police report stated that he stabbed her with a kitchen knife
A Las Vegas man has allegedly fatally stabbed his wife, while their daughter was trying to call the police for help, according to local reports.
A press release published Tuesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that 62-year-old Alexander Fitzgerald was taken into custody after they discovered an unresponsive woman at a Las Vegas home. The woman, later identified as Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres, was examined by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a police report viewed by KVVU, Fitzgerald allegedly choked Diaz-Torres and threatened to kill her daughter.
The daughter reported having called her brother when she heard Diaz-Torres and Fitzgerald, her stepfather, in a heated argument. She told the police that Fitzgerald had become “overly jealous” at dinner when Diaz-Torres started speaking in Spanish with the waiter.
- Las Vegas Woman Fatally Shot Over Alleged Salad Theft, Says Sister
- Woman Wanted for Stabbing Man to Death With Butter Knife
- 2 Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting Las Vegas Man Allegedly in Retaliation for Girlfriend’s Death
- Armed Man Barricaded in Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, Who Forced Woman Into Room, Has Been Arrested
- Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police
Following the altercation, Diaz-Torres had decided to sleep on the couch that night, according to her daughter.
The daughter reported having gone to bed and waking up to more shouting. When she arrived downstairs, she saw her stepfather allegedly straddling her mother’s body.
She tried to intervene, but Fitzgerald became upset and threatened to "harm her next." Panicked, she ran to the bathroom and attempted to call 911, but due to long wait times, she was put on hold and hung up. She then called her brother, who managed to flag down a police officer outside.
First responders discovered that Diaz-Torres had sustained several sharp force injuries to her chest. Fitzgerald had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but he was found later barricaded inside his vehicle, according to the press release.
During his arrest, Fitzgerald admitted to choking Diaz-Torres, but couldn’t recall the specific reason behind his action. He also told them, according to the outlet, that the couple had been experiencing “marital problems”, and he became upset when she “did not respond to his attempts” to discuss their relationship. The police report noted that Fitzgerald had stabbed Diaz-Torres a “couple of times” with a kitchen knife.
Fitzgerald is currently facing an open murder charge with a deadly weapon and is due in court on August 3.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews