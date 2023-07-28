Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police - The Messenger
Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police

Alexander Fitzgerald admitted to choking his wife, and a police report stated that he stabbed her with a kitchen knife

Yelena Dzhanova
A Las Vegas man has allegedly fatally stabbed his wife, while their daughter was trying to call the police for help, according to local reports.

A press release published Tuesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated that 62-year-old Alexander Fitzgerald was taken into custody after they discovered an unresponsive woman at a Las Vegas home. The woman, later identified as Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres, was examined by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police report viewed by KVVU, Fitzgerald allegedly choked Diaz-Torres and threatened to kill her daughter.

The daughter reported having called her brother when she heard Diaz-Torres and Fitzgerald, her stepfather, in a heated argument. She told the police that Fitzgerald had become “overly jealous” at dinner when Diaz-Torres started speaking in Spanish with the waiter.

Following the altercation, Diaz-Torres had decided to sleep on the couch that night, according to her daughter.

Alexander Fitzgerald
Alexander Fitzgerald is facing an open murder with a deadly weapon chargeLas Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The daughter reported having gone to bed and waking up to more shouting. When she arrived downstairs, she saw her stepfather allegedly straddling her mother’s body.

She tried to intervene, but Fitzgerald became upset and threatened to "harm her next." Panicked, she ran to the bathroom and attempted to call 911, but due to long wait times, she was put on hold and hung up. She then called her brother, who managed to flag down a police officer outside.

First responders discovered that Diaz-Torres had sustained several sharp force injuries to her chest. Fitzgerald had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but he was found later barricaded inside his vehicle, according to the press release.

During his arrest, Fitzgerald admitted to choking Diaz-Torres, but couldn’t recall the specific reason behind his action. He also told them, according to the outlet, that the couple had been experiencing “marital problems”, and he became upset when she “did not respond to his attempts” to discuss their relationship. The police report noted that Fitzgerald had stabbed Diaz-Torres a “couple of times” with a kitchen knife.

Fitzgerald is currently facing an open murder charge with a deadly weapon and is due in court on August 3.

