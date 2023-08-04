Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police

Monique Williams, a 36-year-old woman, allegedly attempted to pay a hitman $10,000 to kill her dad

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The bus had been carrying between 45 and 50 passengersDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

Last year, a woman in Las Vegas allegedly hired a hitman to kill her own father, according to local police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported in October of the previous year that 36-year-old Monique Williams had attempted to solicit an assassin to “have someone taken care of.” This information was originally reported by local news station KVVU.

According to the police, Williams sent a message to the alleged hitman on Facebook.

“I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low,” she reportedly wrote. Along with her message, she allegedly included an address and specified that she wanted her father killed, setting the price for the job at $10,000.

Read More

Upon conducting a background check on Williams, the police discovered that she had previously faced a multitude of charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, battery, and domestic violence. Following the investigation, police obtained a search warrant, leading to the seizure of six cell phones and two firearms.

Williams, who was arrested on July 27, is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. She faces charges of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as reported by KVVU.

During a police interview, Williams denied the allegation of plotting to kill her father.

She is scheduled to attend a court hearing on September 13.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has yet to respond to The Messenger's request for additional information.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.