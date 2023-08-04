Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police

Last year, a woman in Las Vegas allegedly hired a hitman to kill her own father, according to local police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported in October of the previous year that 36-year-old Monique Williams had attempted to solicit an assassin to “have someone taken care of.” This information was originally reported by local news station KVVU.

According to the police, Williams sent a message to the alleged hitman on Facebook.

“I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low,” she reportedly wrote. Along with her message, she allegedly included an address and specified that she wanted her father killed, setting the price for the job at $10,000.

Upon conducting a background check on Williams, the police discovered that she had previously faced a multitude of charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, battery, and domestic violence. Following the investigation, police obtained a search warrant, leading to the seizure of six cell phones and two firearms.

Williams, who was arrested on July 27, is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. She faces charges of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as reported by KVVU.

During a police interview, Williams denied the allegation of plotting to kill her father.

She is scheduled to attend a court hearing on September 13.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has yet to respond to The Messenger's request for additional information.