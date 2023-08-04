Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police

Last year, a woman in Las Vegas allegedly hired a hitman to kill her own father, according to local police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported in October of the previous year that 36-year-old Monique Williams had attempted to solicit an assassin to “have someone taken care of.” This information was originally reported by local news station KVVU.
According to the police, Williams sent a message to the alleged hitman on Facebook.
“I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low,” she reportedly wrote. Along with her message, she allegedly included an address and specified that she wanted her father killed, setting the price for the job at $10,000.
- Indianapolis Woman Robbed at Gunpoint — Then Allegedly Asked Out by Suspect Via Facebook
- Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police
- 2 Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting Las Vegas Man Allegedly in Retaliation for Girlfriend’s Death
- Las Vegas Woman Fatally Shot Over Alleged Salad Theft, Says Sister
- Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues As Police Search Las Vegas Home
Upon conducting a background check on Williams, the police discovered that she had previously faced a multitude of charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, battery, and domestic violence. Following the investigation, police obtained a search warrant, leading to the seizure of six cell phones and two firearms.
Williams, who was arrested on July 27, is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. She faces charges of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as reported by KVVU.
During a police interview, Williams denied the allegation of plotting to kill her father.
She is scheduled to attend a court hearing on September 13.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has yet to respond to The Messenger's request for additional information.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews