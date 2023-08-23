Las Vegas Strip Hotel Sued After Live Bat Allegedly Found in Room, Guests Required Rabies Treatment - The Messenger
Las Vegas Strip Hotel Sued After Live Bat Allegedly Found in Room, Guests Required Rabies Treatment

The family is reportedly seeking more than $15,000 in damages

Jenna Sundel
A family allegedly found a live bat in the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A family from Arizona is suing a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip after they allegedly found a live bat in their room and claimed they required preventative rabies treatment.

Eight members of the Rucker family were staying at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in April of last year for a volleyball tournament when they allegedly encountered the live animal in their room, local station FOX 5 Vegas reported.

The lawsuit alleges that the family was sleeping when Marcus Rucker woke up to a noise coming from the window curtains, according to the station, citing court documents. He allegedly found a live bat hanging on the curtains and proceeded to kill it. He put it in a plastic cup and left it in the stairwell.

The lawsuit alleges Marcus told a front desk employee and the resort disposed of it. Marcus contacted the Maricopa County, Arizona Health Department, who advised the family to test for rabies. The health department allegedly said the bat should be tested as well.

Marcus called the hotel, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, and inquired about testing the bat. The hotel allegedly informed him that they had disposed of the bat.

The lawsuit claims that the Ruckers, as well as two children from other families who visited the room, had to receive treatment for “severe and prolonged exposure to a known carrier” of rabies, ABC 27 reported.

The family underwent a “series of multiple injections to prevent contracting rabies, which were painful,” according to the lawsuit, as cited by FOX 5.

ABC 27 reported the family called the hotel's policies and procedures “insufficient and/or ineffective.” They also alleged that they experienced “pain, suffering, emotional distress, medical treatment, loss of wages, time away from work and/or school.”

They are seeking compensation for damages of more than $15,000. A hearing date has not been set yet.

MGM Resorts International did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

