Las Vegas Police ‘Reviewing’ Unsolved Cases for Rex Heuermann Link

The Long Island serial killer suspect owns a house in the Nevada city

Ben Feuerherd
Rex Heuermann owns a house in Las Vegas and was denied bail at his arraignment last week in part because of his out-of-state connection and risk of flight Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

Police in Las Vegas are reviewing open cases for any connection to Rex Heuermann, the New York architect and suspected serial killer who was charged with killing three women whose bodies were discovered near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. 

Heuermann, who investigators said was the “prime suspect” in the death of a fourth woman, owns a house in the Nevada city and was denied bail at his arraignment last week in part because of his out-of-state connection and risk of flight. 

“We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas.  We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. 

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what open cases they may be reviewing. 

Heuermann was arrested in Manhattan on July 13 after investigators linked DNA retrieved from a discarded pizza crust and other items that linked Heuermann to the crime. 

The New York City architect, who lives in Massapequa Park on Long Island, was charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of second degree murder for the killings of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. 

Their bodies were found in 2010 wrapped in burlap near each other on a remote stretch of the shoreline in Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County.

