Las Vegas Man Critically Injured While Running Out Into Busy Street To Save His Escaped Dog

A man was critically injured in Las Vegas after being struck by a car on Tuesday while attempting to save his dog, who had escaped.

The dog was also hit by the car and did not survive, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicated that a

2023 Nissan Kicks was approaching a green traffic signal when the dog darted into the intersection. The unidentified pedestrian who had been walking the dog ran into the approaching Nissan's path, in an attempt to save the pet.

Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's Trauma Unit, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the Nissan driver remained at the collision scene and did not appear to have any injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.