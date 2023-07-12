Las Vegas Man Arrested for Driving Twice Speed Limit, Drunk, With Loaded Gun and Trunk Full of Illegal Fireworks - The Messenger
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Driving Twice Speed Limit, Drunk, With Loaded Gun and Trunk Full of Illegal Fireworks

Police said the suspect had “bloodshot droopy eyes” and was slow to respond

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Jose Valdez De HaroLVMPD

Authorities arrested a man accused of barreling down a Las Vegas street at 50 mph over the speed limit while driving intoxicated with a trunk full of fireworks and a gun in the car.

Citing an arrest affidavit, KLAS-TV reports Jose Valdez de Haro has been charged with DUI, disregard for the safety of a person or property, reckless driving with disregard of a person or property, possession of a gun while under the influence, and a fireworks violation.

According to the outlet, police said they spotted Valdez in a black Mercedes-Benz the night of July 8, allegedly driving 96 mph in a 45 mph zone, while weaving in and out of traffic.

Police conducted a traffic stop and noticed the suspect had “bloodshot droopy eyes” and was slow to respond. 

Valdez was arrested and allegedly told police he had a loaded handgun in the passenger seat. 

Police allegedly found several aerial fireworks in the car trunk, as well as marijuana vape pens in the center console, the outlet reports.

It’s unclear if Valdez entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

