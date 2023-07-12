Las Vegas Man Arrested for Driving Twice Speed Limit, Drunk, With Loaded Gun and Trunk Full of Illegal Fireworks

Authorities arrested a man accused of barreling down a Las Vegas street at 50 mph over the speed limit while driving intoxicated with a trunk full of fireworks and a gun in the car.
Citing an arrest affidavit, KLAS-TV reports Jose Valdez de Haro has been charged with DUI, disregard for the safety of a person or property, reckless driving with disregard of a person or property, possession of a gun while under the influence, and a fireworks violation.
According to the outlet, police said they spotted Valdez in a black Mercedes-Benz the night of July 8, allegedly driving 96 mph in a 45 mph zone, while weaving in and out of traffic.
Police conducted a traffic stop and noticed the suspect had “bloodshot droopy eyes” and was slow to respond.
- Drunk Man With Loaded, Modified Machine Gun Arrested After Crashing Car: Police
- Drunk Teen Busted Doing 100 MPH with 9 Passengers Stuffed Into Honda Civic, 2 in Trunk
- Indiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Driving Drunk — to Job Interview With Sheriff’s Department
- Connecticut Cop Pleads Guilty to Deadly Las Vegas Strip DUI Crash
- Armed Man Barricaded in Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, Who Forced Woman Into Room, Has Been Arrested
Valdez was arrested and allegedly told police he had a loaded handgun in the passenger seat.
Police allegedly found several aerial fireworks in the car trunk, as well as marijuana vape pens in the center console, the outlet reports.
It’s unclear if Valdez entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews