Las Vegas Homeless at Risk as ‘Historic Rainfall’ From Tropical Storm Hilary Looms

A nonprofit organization in Las Vegas was busy last week, reaching out to underground homeless encampments to warn individuals about the impending floods from Tropical Storm Hilary. The city is now bracing for a rare burst of severe weather, as local station KLAS reported.
Vegas Stronger visited more than a dozen tunnels and camps throughout the city, urging homeless individuals to move away from storm drains, which are known to funnel sudden and unexpected surges of water.
Clark County declared a state of emergency yesterday due to potential flooding and the "historic rainfall" anticipated for the region.
The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has identified a moderate risk of flash flooding for the desert city.
“I’m expecting these flood tunnels to get to larger capacity, maybe more than ever,” Vegas Stronger CEO David Marlon told the station. “So, it’s really important that we reach out to all the folks who have been residing in the tunnels and offer a way out.”
- 2 Missing in Las Vegas Flash Flooding After Less Than 1 Inch of Rain in Desert City
- Burning Man Festival’s Desert Site Flooded by Tropical Storm Hilary’s Record Rainfall
- Las Vegas – Yes, Vegas – Is in the Cone of Hurricane Hilary
- Cyclone Hilary Remains Relentless — Bringing Heavy Rain as It Moves Into Nevada
- Brace for Hurricane Hilary: Flooding in the Desert, Tropical Storm Watch in San Diego
- Flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary Destroys Bridge
The Weather Channel predicts that Vegas will experience waves of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout Monday, with the heaviest rainfall expected to diminish by the afternoon.
Tropical storms are seldom seen in the region, which is typically plagued by wildfires and earthquakes. The last major tropical storm to hit Southern California made landfall in 1939, making this the area's first-ever tropical storm warning.
The storm is expected to bring along risks of landslides, mudslides, and tornadoes as it advances into Nevada.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews