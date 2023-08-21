Las Vegas Homeless at Risk as ‘Historic Rainfall’ From Tropical Storm Hilary Looms - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Las Vegas Homeless at Risk as ‘Historic Rainfall’ From Tropical Storm Hilary Looms

The storm is expected to bring along risks of landslides, mudslides, and tornadoes as it advances into Nevada

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Flood tunnels in Las Vegas are at-risk of flowing over capacity as rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary hits the region.KLAS-TV/Screenshot

A nonprofit organization in Las Vegas was busy last week, reaching out to underground homeless encampments to warn individuals about the impending floods from Tropical Storm Hilary. The city is now bracing for a rare burst of severe weather, as local station KLAS reported.

Vegas Stronger visited more than a dozen tunnels and camps throughout the city, urging homeless individuals to move away from storm drains, which are known to funnel sudden and unexpected surges of water.

Clark County declared a state of emergency yesterday due to potential flooding and the "historic rainfall" anticipated for the region.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has identified a moderate risk of flash flooding for the desert city.

“I’m expecting these flood tunnels to get to larger capacity, maybe more than ever,” Vegas Stronger CEO David Marlon told the station. “So, it’s really important that we reach out to all the folks who have been residing in the tunnels and offer a way out.”

Read More

The Weather Channel predicts that Vegas will experience waves of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout Monday, with the heaviest rainfall expected to diminish by the afternoon.

Tropical storms are seldom seen in the region, which is typically plagued by wildfires and earthquakes. The last major tropical storm to hit Southern California made landfall in 1939, making this the area's first-ever tropical storm warning.

The storm is expected to bring along risks of landslides, mudslides, and tornadoes as it advances into Nevada.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.