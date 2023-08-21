Las Vegas Homeless at Risk as ‘Historic Rainfall’ From Tropical Storm Hilary Looms

A nonprofit organization in Las Vegas was busy last week, reaching out to underground homeless encampments to warn individuals about the impending floods from Tropical Storm Hilary. The city is now bracing for a rare burst of severe weather, as local station KLAS reported.

Vegas Stronger visited more than a dozen tunnels and camps throughout the city, urging homeless individuals to move away from storm drains, which are known to funnel sudden and unexpected surges of water.

Clark County declared a state of emergency yesterday due to potential flooding and the "historic rainfall" anticipated for the region.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has identified a moderate risk of flash flooding for the desert city.

“I’m expecting these flood tunnels to get to larger capacity, maybe more than ever,” Vegas Stronger CEO David Marlon told the station. “So, it’s really important that we reach out to all the folks who have been residing in the tunnels and offer a way out.”

The Weather Channel predicts that Vegas will experience waves of rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout Monday, with the heaviest rainfall expected to diminish by the afternoon.

Tropical storms are seldom seen in the region, which is typically plagued by wildfires and earthquakes. The last major tropical storm to hit Southern California made landfall in 1939, making this the area's first-ever tropical storm warning.

The storm is expected to bring along risks of landslides, mudslides, and tornadoes as it advances into Nevada.