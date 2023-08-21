Las Vegas Gambler Wins Ten Different Jackpots in Single Weekend - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Las Vegas Gambler Wins Ten Different Jackpots in Single Weekend

The winnings totaled $2,072,831

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A lucky player walked away with over $2 million after winning 10 jackpots at slot machines in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images

A gambler had a lucky weekend in Las Vegas and pocketed over $2 million dollars.

On Friday, the guest won five jackpots on the slot machines at Caesars Palace, and on Saturday they won the same number. Their total winnings tallied $2,072,831, Caesars Entertainment confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That guest wasn’t the only lucky player over the weekend. A Georgia man walked away with $135,227 after winning Ultimate Texas Hold’em. Nicholas Isaac won a major progressive jackpot while playing the game at Harrah’s.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.