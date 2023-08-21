Las Vegas Gambler Wins Ten Different Jackpots in Single Weekend

A gambler had a lucky weekend in Las Vegas and pocketed over $2 million dollars.

On Friday, the guest won five jackpots on the slot machines at Caesars Palace, and on Saturday they won the same number. Their total winnings tallied $2,072,831, Caesars Entertainment confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That guest wasn’t the only lucky player over the weekend. A Georgia man walked away with $135,227 after winning Ultimate Texas Hold’em. Nicholas Isaac won a major progressive jackpot while playing the game at Harrah’s.