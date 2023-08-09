Las Vegas Funeral Home Accidentally Cremated Body Meant for Open-Casket Viewing: Lawsuit - The Messenger
Las Vegas Funeral Home Accidentally Cremated Body Meant for Open-Casket Viewing: Lawsuit

The family's lawyer says that this incident reveals broader issues in how the business is run

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
A Nevada family is suing a funeral home after the home accidentally cremated the remains of a family member who was supposed to have an open-casket funeral.

When Loren Chavez was found dead next to her husband in an apparent murder-suicide, her family hoped that an open-casket service would allow them to say goodbye to her, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The family planned on holding Chavez's funeral at the Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. When her parents dropped off the clothing they wanted on the body for the October service, the funeral home said they couldn't find her in their records.

The funeral home then revealed to the family that they'd accidentally cremated Chavez's remains, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

The family's lawyer, Christian Morris, says that this incident reveals broader issues in how the business is run.

"You have a system of checks and balances in these funeral homes, so this isn't just like a one-off, it's a systematic failure," Morris told the Las Vegas Journal-Review.

The family is now seeking more than $15,000 in damages – though the issue is deeper for them than money. Chavez's body needed to be buried for religious reasons, according to Morris.

February 2, 2019. Close-up of the display of caskets for sale in a funeral home
Francesc Domènech/Getty Images

The funeral home's owner, Mike Wilfong, confirmed that the accidental cremation occurred and told the the publication that he and his staff were doing "everything we can" to resolve the issue.

A similar incident occurred in March when a funeral home accidentally cremated the remains of Florida resident Kevin Witherspoon, according to WJXT.

In 2016, an accidental cremation gained national attention when the Los Angeles County coroner's office mixed up two men who were both named Jorge Hernandez.

Instead of cremating an indigent man, they cremated the body of a 26-year-old who was meant to be buried by his parents. At the time, the coroner's office attributed the issue to understaffing, resulting in human error.

