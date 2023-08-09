Las Vegas Funeral Home Accidentally Cremated Body Meant for Open-Casket Viewing: Lawsuit
The family's lawyer says that this incident reveals broader issues in how the business is run
A Nevada family is suing a funeral home after the home accidentally cremated the remains of a family member who was supposed to have an open-casket funeral.
When Loren Chavez was found dead next to her husband in an apparent murder-suicide, her family hoped that an open-casket service would allow them to say goodbye to her, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The family planned on holding Chavez's funeral at the Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. When her parents dropped off the clothing they wanted on the body for the October service, the funeral home said they couldn't find her in their records.
The funeral home then revealed to the family that they'd accidentally cremated Chavez's remains, according to the Las Vegas Journal-Review.
- Abraham Lincoln’s other legacy: An obsession with open caskets and America’s lifeless death industry
- Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police
- Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June
- Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues As Police Search Las Vegas Home
- Madeline Kingsbury’s Body Found: What We Know About Missing Mom, Boyfriend’s Arrest
- Las Vegas Police ‘Reviewing’ Unsolved Cases for Rex Heuermann Link
The family's lawyer, Christian Morris, says that this incident reveals broader issues in how the business is run.
"You have a system of checks and balances in these funeral homes, so this isn't just like a one-off, it's a systematic failure," Morris told the Las Vegas Journal-Review.
The family is now seeking more than $15,000 in damages – though the issue is deeper for them than money. Chavez's body needed to be buried for religious reasons, according to Morris.
The funeral home's owner, Mike Wilfong, confirmed that the accidental cremation occurred and told the the publication that he and his staff were doing "everything we can" to resolve the issue.
A similar incident occurred in March when a funeral home accidentally cremated the remains of Florida resident Kevin Witherspoon, according to WJXT.
In 2016, an accidental cremation gained national attention when the Los Angeles County coroner's office mixed up two men who were both named Jorge Hernandez.
Instead of cremating an indigent man, they cremated the body of a 26-year-old who was meant to be buried by his parents. At the time, the coroner's office attributed the issue to understaffing, resulting in human error.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Pastor Describes ‘Apocalyptic’ Scene as His Family and Neighbors Fled Hawaii Wildfires: ‘Just Chaos’News
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News