Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June
The Lexi is slated to open its doors on June 2.
Las Vegas, renowned for its dazzling strip and grand hotels, is about to welcome a unique newcomer, making its mark this summer.
The Lexi, a boutique hotel with 64 rooms, is slated to open its doors on June 2 as Las Vegas's first cannabis-friendly hotel.
Formerly the Artisan Boutique Hotel, The Lexi recently underwent a $64 million makeover following its acquisition by Elevations Hotels and Resorts. Notable among the enhancements is a specially designed fourth floor that accommodates cannabis use. The hotel's website shows that each room is "equipped with advanced air filtration technology to ensure an enjoyable stay without lingering odors."
This venture isn't Elevations' first foray into cannabis-friendly hospitality. The Clarendon Hotel & Spa, located in Phoenix and also owned by Elevations, features 16 cannabis-friendly rooms.
- DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe
- Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report
- Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi
- Mom of Four with Seven DUIs Thinks Prison is the Best Place for Her
- Mom Hits $239k Jackpot on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas
Elevations CEO, Alex Rizk, said in a press release, "The Lexi embodies our brand's commitment to innovating the hotel concept. We're not only embracing and normalizing cannabis in the hospitality sector, but also revitalizing cherished properties to cater to modern travelers."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics