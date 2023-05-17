The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June

    The Lexi is slated to open its doors on June 2.

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Las Vegas, renowned for its dazzling strip and grand hotels, is about to welcome a unique newcomer, making its mark this summer.

    The Lexi, a boutique hotel with 64 rooms, is slated to open its doors on June 2 as Las Vegas's first cannabis-friendly hotel.

    Formerly the Artisan Boutique Hotel, The Lexi recently underwent a $64 million makeover following its acquisition by Elevations Hotels and Resorts. Notable among the enhancements is a specially designed fourth floor that accommodates cannabis use. The hotel's website shows that each room is "equipped with advanced air filtration technology to ensure an enjoyable stay without lingering odors."

    This venture isn't Elevations' first foray into cannabis-friendly hospitality. The Clarendon Hotel & Spa, located in Phoenix and also owned by Elevations, features 16 cannabis-friendly rooms.

    Elevations CEO, Alex Rizk, said in a press release, "The Lexi embodies our brand's commitment to innovating the hotel concept. We're not only embracing and normalizing cannabis in the hospitality sector, but also revitalizing cherished properties to cater to modern travelers."

