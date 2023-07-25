Las Vegas Chapel Offers Free Weddings in Exchange for Barbie Donations

Fans around the country have long anticipated the release of the new Barbie movie. In response, one Las Vegas wedding chapel is leveraging that excitement to aid those less fortunate.

The Chapel of Flowers has partnered with the non-profit organization Positively Kids to launch the “Barbie for a Wedding” campaign, as reported by KTNV.

Couples who donate a brand-new Barbie or Ken doll will receive a free Barbie-themed wedding, and the toys will benefit children facing medical challenges in Las Vegas.

“We thought about these kids who are medically fragile and who might not be able to go out and see the movie but maybe have a love of Barbie and we just wanted to give back to them and make sure they felt included," Cynthia Sharpe with Chapel of Flowers told the outlet.

The chapel will start accepting donations on Monday and will continue to do so until July 31. The first 10 couples to contribute will be rewarded with a free wedding ceremony.

Marlon Sheard, who was attending a wedding at the chapel, told the station, “I think that’s very awesome. Philanthropy is important and contributing to it in any matter is huge. It’s great there’s a benefit to both sides.”