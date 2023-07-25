Las Vegas Chapel Offers Free Weddings in Exchange for Barbie Donations

Fans around the country have long anticipated the release of the new Barbie movie. In response, one Las Vegas wedding chapel is leveraging that excitement to aid those less fortunate.
The Chapel of Flowers has partnered with the non-profit organization Positively Kids to launch the “Barbie for a Wedding” campaign, as reported by KTNV.
Couples who donate a brand-new Barbie or Ken doll will receive a free Barbie-themed wedding, and the toys will benefit children facing medical challenges in Las Vegas.
“We thought about these kids who are medically fragile and who might not be able to go out and see the movie but maybe have a love of Barbie and we just wanted to give back to them and make sure they felt included," Cynthia Sharpe with Chapel of Flowers told the outlet.
- Las Vegas Installs Free Book Vending Machines for Children
- Bride Searches for Wedding Dress After Dad Accidentally Donates it to Goodwill
- A New US Airline Focused on Asia Takes Flight — for Las Vegas
- Mom of Four Killed in Freak Accident at LA Fitness, Organ Donation Offers Lifeline to Others
- And Now the End is Near for a Las Vegas Legend, the Tropicana Resort and Casino
The chapel will start accepting donations on Monday and will continue to do so until July 31. The first 10 couples to contribute will be rewarded with a free wedding ceremony.
Marlon Sheard, who was attending a wedding at the chapel, told the station, “I think that’s very awesome. Philanthropy is important and contributing to it in any matter is huge. It’s great there’s a benefit to both sides.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews