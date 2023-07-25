Las Vegas Chapel Offers Free Weddings in Exchange for Barbie Donations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Las Vegas Chapel Offers Free Weddings in Exchange for Barbie Donations

The Chapel of Flowers has partnered with the non-profit organization Positively Kids to launch the 'Barbie for a Wedding' campaign

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Chapel of Flowers and the non-profit Positively Kids have created “Barbie for a Wedding,” where if a couple donates a brand-new Barbie or Ken doll, they will receive a free Barbie-themed wedding.KTNV

Fans around the country have long anticipated the release of the new Barbie movie. In response, one Las Vegas wedding chapel is leveraging that excitement to aid those less fortunate.

The Chapel of Flowers has partnered with the non-profit organization Positively Kids to launch the “Barbie for a Wedding” campaign, as reported by KTNV.

Couples who donate a brand-new Barbie or Ken doll will receive a free Barbie-themed wedding, and the toys will benefit children facing medical challenges in Las Vegas.

“We thought about these kids who are medically fragile and who might not be able to go out and see the movie but maybe have a love of Barbie and we just wanted to give back to them and make sure they felt included," Cynthia Sharpe with Chapel of Flowers told the outlet.

Read More

The chapel will start accepting donations on Monday and will continue to do so until July 31. The first 10 couples to contribute will be rewarded with a free wedding ceremony.

Marlon Sheard, who was attending a wedding at the chapel, told the station, “I think that’s very awesome. Philanthropy is important and contributing to it in any matter is huge. It’s great there’s a benefit to both sides.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.