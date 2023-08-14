Las Vegas Boy, 9, Critically Injured After Crashing Off-Road Motorcycle Without Protective Gear - The Messenger
Las Vegas Boy, 9, Critically Injured After Crashing Off-Road Motorcycle Without Protective Gear

The victim lost control and the motorcycle flipped, causing him to be thrown from it

Tristan Balagtas
A Las Vegas boy suffered critical injuries after authorities said he wasn’t wearing any protective gear when he lost control of an off-road motorcycle and crashed.

The unidentified 9-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday, according to local news station KVVU-TV.

Witnesses told police the boy was without a helmet while operating the vehicle on the sidewalk in a Las Vegas neighborhood. He lost control and the motorcycle flipped, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, the outlet reported.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, per the station. No additional details were released.

The crash remains under investigation.

