Las Vegas Blackjack Players Lose $1 Billion as Casinos Stack the Deck: Report

Blackjack players in Las Vegas lost nearly $1 billion last year as casinos limited payouts and demanded higher buy-ins for many games, according to a new report.

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, 2022 saw the biggest loss for blackjack players on the Vegas Strip since 2007.

Many casinos made rule changes that analysts say give the house subtle advantages, such as giving smaller payouts for winning hands, according to the Journal.

Part of the strategy involves prioritizing high-stakes gamblers over people who bet smaller amounts, Caesars Entertainment Chief Executive Tom Reeg said at a meeting with analysts.

"So, you're kicking out the lowest end," Reeg said. "I see no reason that that needs to stop or would stop."

(Sean Murphy/Getty Images)

"People are figuring out something's wrong, but it is just not obvious what that is," John Mehaffey, who runs the gambling data company Vegas Advantage, told the Journal.

One strategy involves offering fewer table games with dealers so that lower spenders will be incentivized to play roulette and 21 on automated machines, which generally offer lower payouts.

Casinos are also introducing new variations of classic games to help pad their profit margins. For example, an alternate version of roulette known as triple-zero makes a winning roll more unlikely for bettors.

Triple-zero has proliferated across the strip, making up 78 roulette tables last year, compared to only a handful in 2016, according to the Journal. And it appears that many gamblers, especially tourists and novices, might not even be aware of the rules change.

Despite gamblers' disadvantages as well as higher prices for hotels and concerts, tourists have continued to flock to the strip, which saw almost $8.3 billion in revenue last year, up 25% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Journal, citing state regulators.

Casinos took a big hit at the start of the pandemic, when lockdowns shut down gaming operations nationwide: By the end of 2020, casinos had lost 27% of their usual business days and had seen a 31% decline in revenue compared with 2019, according to the American Gaming Association.

But Nevada's casinos made a massive comeback in 2021, generating a record $13.4 billion in revenue, Forbes reported. Colorado, Michigan and other states also benefitted from quick rebounds in gambling revenue that year. In 2022, Nevada broke the record again with $14.8 billion in revenue.



