The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Las Vegas Blackjack Players Lose $1 Billion as Casinos Stack the Deck: Report

    Small tweaks that favor the house have been implemented as Vegas deals with a post-Covid boom in tourism

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Blackjack players in Las Vegas lost nearly $1 billion last year as casinos limited payouts and demanded higher buy-ins for many games, according to a new report.

    According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, 2022 saw the biggest loss for blackjack players on the Vegas Strip since 2007.

    Many casinos made rule changes that analysts say give the house subtle advantages, such as giving smaller payouts for winning hands, according to the Journal.

    Part of the strategy involves prioritizing high-stakes gamblers over people who bet smaller amounts, Caesars Entertainment Chief Executive Tom Reeg said at a meeting with analysts.

    Read More

    "So, you're kicking out the lowest end," Reeg said. "I see no reason that that needs to stop or would stop."

    Couple playing slot machine in casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    (Sean Murphy/Getty Images)

    "People are figuring out something's wrong, but it is just not obvious what that is," John Mehaffey, who runs the gambling data company Vegas Advantage, told the Journal.

    One strategy involves offering fewer table games with dealers so that lower spenders will be incentivized to play roulette and 21 on automated machines, which generally offer lower payouts.

    Casinos are also introducing new variations of classic games to help pad their profit margins. For example, an alternate version of roulette known as triple-zero makes a winning roll more unlikely for bettors.

    Triple-zero has proliferated across the strip, making up 78 roulette tables last year, compared to only a handful in 2016, according to the Journal. And it appears that many gamblers, especially tourists and novices, might not even be aware of the rules change.

    Despite gamblers' disadvantages as well as higher prices for hotels and concerts, tourists have continued to flock to the strip, which saw almost $8.3 billion in revenue last year, up 25% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Journal, citing state regulators.

    Casinos took a big hit at the start of the pandemic, when lockdowns shut down gaming operations nationwide: By the end of 2020, casinos had lost 27% of their usual business days and had seen a 31% decline in revenue compared with 2019, according to the American Gaming Association.

    But Nevada's casinos made a massive comeback in 2021, generating a record $13.4 billion in revenue, Forbes reported. Colorado, Michigan and other states also benefitted from quick rebounds in gambling revenue that year. In 2022, Nevada broke the record again with $14.8 billion in revenue.


    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.