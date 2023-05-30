Las Vegas Blackjack Players Lose $1 Billion as Casinos Stack the Deck: Report
Small tweaks that favor the house have been implemented as Vegas deals with a post-Covid boom in tourism
Blackjack players in Las Vegas lost nearly $1 billion last year as casinos limited payouts and demanded higher buy-ins for many games, according to a new report.
According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, 2022 saw the biggest loss for blackjack players on the Vegas Strip since 2007.
Many casinos made rule changes that analysts say give the house subtle advantages, such as giving smaller payouts for winning hands, according to the Journal.
Part of the strategy involves prioritizing high-stakes gamblers over people who bet smaller amounts, Caesars Entertainment Chief Executive Tom Reeg said at a meeting with analysts.
- Tom Brady to Become Minority Owner in Las Vegas Raiders: Report
- Oakland A’s and Nevada Reach Tentative Deal to Move MLB Team to Las Vegas
- Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June
- Mom Hits $239k Jackpot on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas
- Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi
"So, you're kicking out the lowest end," Reeg said. "I see no reason that that needs to stop or would stop."
"People are figuring out something's wrong, but it is just not obvious what that is," John Mehaffey, who runs the gambling data company Vegas Advantage, told the Journal.
One strategy involves offering fewer table games with dealers so that lower spenders will be incentivized to play roulette and 21 on automated machines, which generally offer lower payouts.
Casinos are also introducing new variations of classic games to help pad their profit margins. For example, an alternate version of roulette known as triple-zero makes a winning roll more unlikely for bettors.
Triple-zero has proliferated across the strip, making up 78 roulette tables last year, compared to only a handful in 2016, according to the Journal. And it appears that many gamblers, especially tourists and novices, might not even be aware of the rules change.
Despite gamblers' disadvantages as well as higher prices for hotels and concerts, tourists have continued to flock to the strip, which saw almost $8.3 billion in revenue last year, up 25% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Journal, citing state regulators.
Casinos took a big hit at the start of the pandemic, when lockdowns shut down gaming operations nationwide: By the end of 2020, casinos had lost 27% of their usual business days and had seen a 31% decline in revenue compared with 2019, according to the American Gaming Association.
But Nevada's casinos made a massive comeback in 2021, generating a record $13.4 billion in revenue, Forbes reported. Colorado, Michigan and other states also benefitted from quick rebounds in gambling revenue that year. In 2022, Nevada broke the record again with $14.8 billion in revenue.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing LavaNews
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews