Las Vegas Airbnb Birthday Party Ends in Shootout

A birthday party at a Las Vegas vacation rental home ended with more than 50 bullets being sprayed at neighboring houses early Monday morning, according to a local media report.

Neighbors said the hail of bullets hit at least five homes around 2:30 a.m., with home security video corroborating those accounts., according to a report by Fox 5 Las Vegas.

At least two of the homes were hit multiple times, including one that was hit by at least nine bullets.

“It’s just crazy to think that it could happen in your own neighborhood,” said Ty Rodriguez, one of the nearby residents, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. “And you know it could have easily went through the house and injured people that were most likely sleeping, animals, kids or anything.”

Resident Luoyi Pan said she owned the home and was not in town Saturday through Monday. Pan said she was unaware of the shootout until she returned home and that the gathering was for a 20-year-old woman's birthday party.

Fox 5 Las Vegas reported that some of Pan’s neighbors alleged that there have been several parties at the home in recent months, but Pan denied hosting a party for several months.

Information about who was involved in the shooting, possible injuries and who rented the home was not immediately available.