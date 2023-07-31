Larry, Curly, and Moe: Retirement Home Robots Care for Seniors During Staffing Shortage

In response to ongoing staffing shortages, a retirement community located just outside of Denver has deployed three robots to help manage the workload.
The robots, designed and developed by Bear Robotics in California, have been assisting the seniors at the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial, especially during meal times.
News9 in Colorado visited the seniors living at Holly Creek and captured footage of the robots — named Larry, Curly, and Moe — interacting with the residents.
However, these three Servi Lift robots are far from being mere stooges.
In fact, they serve the residents their meals and can even sing "Happy Birthday" to seniors celebrating another trip around the sun.
Residents appear to appreciate the robotic trio. The seniors interviewed in the video, which was devoid of chyrons, said that the robots often elicit laughter.
They also described the robots as "efficient," "helpful," "kind," and "polite."
According to Bear Robotics, Servi robots are operating in restaurants and assisted living homes throughout the United States.
