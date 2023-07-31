Larry, Curly, and Moe: Retirement Home Robots Care for Seniors During Staffing Shortage - The Messenger
Larry, Curly, and Moe: Retirement Home Robots Care for Seniors During Staffing Shortage

Named after the comedic actors of yesteryear, Larry, Curly, and Moe, the robots not only serve meals but also sing to residents at the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Colorado

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Three Servi Lift robots like this one are serving residents at the Holly Creek Retirement CommunityBear Robotics

In response to ongoing staffing shortages, a retirement community located just outside of Denver has deployed three robots to help manage the workload.

The robots, designed and developed by Bear Robotics in California, have been assisting the seniors at the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial, especially during meal times.

News9 in Colorado visited the seniors living at Holly Creek and captured footage of the robots — named Larry, Curly, and Moe — interacting with the residents.

However, these three Servi Lift robots are far from being mere stooges.

In fact, they serve the residents their meals and can even sing "Happy Birthday" to seniors celebrating another trip around the sun.

Residents appear to appreciate the robotic trio. The seniors interviewed in the video, which was devoid of chyrons, said that the robots often elicit laughter.

They also described the robots as "efficient," "helpful," "kind," and "polite."

According to Bear Robotics, Servi robots are operating in restaurants and assisted living homes throughout the United States.

