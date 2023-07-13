How Much Crime Happens in Florida? We May Never Know

More than 40 percent of Florida's population was left out of the crime data estimated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), making it nearly impossible to accurately measure Florida's current crime statistics over the past few years, Axios reported using data from provided by The Marshall Project.
Florida had the lowest participation of any state in the FBI's national data collection.
Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has touted Florida's low crime rates to boost his candidacy for president. In his official campaign announcement on Twitter Spaces earlier this year, he said the state's crime rates at a "50-year-low."
"Claiming that Florida is unsafe is a total farce," DeSantis said at the time. "I mean, are you kidding me? You look at cities around this country, they are awash in crime. In Florida, our crime rate is at a 50-year low."
However, new data from the Marshall Project shows that crimes rates in Florida can't even be accurately calculated because the data is incomplete.
Sixteen counties across the sunshine state were excluded from the state's summary data in 2021.
The FDLE told the Marshall Project that many counties in Florida have not yet transitioned to a newer reporting system, recently established by the FBI, and that is why the state's data is off.
In 2021, the FBI switched data reporting systems to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The system was implemented as a way to improve the overall quality of the data collected by law enforcement agencies nationwide.
"Florida is in the process of transitioning," FDLE spokesperson Jeremy Burns told Axios. "For a period of a few years, both summary-based and incident-based will be reported."
As a solution to the inconsistent reporting, the state will step away from summary-based reporting systems and use the Florida Incident-Based Reporting System which has a broader spectrum than the normal NIBRS allowing them collect info about more state-specific criminal offenses.
