Large Fire on Pittsburgh’s Brunot Island After Electrical Reactor ‘Catastrophically’ Fails - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Large Fire on Pittsburgh’s Brunot Island After Electrical Reactor ‘Catastrophically’ Fails

The fire has sent plumes of black smoke over the Ohio River

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Fire raging on Brunot Island that began when a power reactor at a Duquesne Light Company power station “catastrophically failed.WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Firefighters in Pittsburgh were battling a large fire along the Ohio River on Monday night after an explosion started the blaze near a power plant on Brunot Island, according to multiple local media reports.

The explosion and fire are the results of a power reactor at a Duquesne Light Company power station that “catastrophically failed," ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported.

With no vehicle bridge to the island, firefighters are ferrying to Brunot Island to fight the massive fire, which has sent plumes of black smoke over the Ohio River.

No injuries had been reported due to the explosion and fire as of 8:30 p.m. ET.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.