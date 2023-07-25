Large Fire on Pittsburgh’s Brunot Island After Electrical Reactor ‘Catastrophically’ Fails

Firefighters in Pittsburgh were battling a large fire along the Ohio River on Monday night after an explosion started the blaze near a power plant on Brunot Island, according to multiple local media reports.

The explosion and fire are the results of a power reactor at a Duquesne Light Company power station that “catastrophically failed," ABC News’ Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE reported.

With no vehicle bridge to the island, firefighters are ferrying to Brunot Island to fight the massive fire, which has sent plumes of black smoke over the Ohio River.

No injuries had been reported due to the explosion and fire as of 8:30 p.m. ET.