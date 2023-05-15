An asteroid large enough to end human civilization like the one that knocked the dinosaurs into extinction won't be heading to Earth anytime this millennium, according to a new study.

“It’s good news,” Oscar Fuentes-Muñoz, from the University of Colorado, Boulder, told the MIT Technology Review.

“As far as we know, there’s no impact in the next 1,000 years," added Fuentes-Muñoz, who led the study published in The Astronomical Journal.

Scientists have known for some time the threat of an asteroid large enough to pose an end to life on Earth is indeed rare.

According to NASA, those instances — like the one approximately 65 million years ago that upended the existence of dinosaurs and other life on the planet — occur only once every few million years.

But experts could not completely rule out the possibility for the time being until now, according to the Review.

While NASA maintains a catalogue of asteroids that are near Earth and pose such a threat — those that are larger than a kilometer — astronomers have only predicted their paths 100 years ahead of time, the Review reported.

The latest study takes a different approach, using models to consider when asteroids are expected to come near the planet, and sets predictions up through the next 1,000 years, according to the outlet.

“We came up with a less computationally intense approach to take a peek at a longer time interval," Davide Farnocchia, a co-author of the study and engineer at NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, told the Review.

The scientists were able to model risks further into the future than other models through identifying “the fraction of the orbit that can bring the object close to Earth," Farnocchia said.

An asteroid known as 1994 PC1 that's about a kilometer wide in size was identified in the study as the asteroid with the highest risk of impact.

The object was discovered to have a 0.000151% chance of passing within the orbit of the moon in the coming millennium.

Fuentes-Muñoz said that while it's unlikely the asteroid will make impact, it will be "a very good scientific opportunity, because it’s going to be a huge asteroid that’s very close to us.”

“In general, asteroid impacts capable of causing significant damage to Earth are extremely unlikely,” Farnocchia said. "Just in case, we are doing our due diligence."