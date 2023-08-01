‘Large Amount of Evidence’ Against Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, DA Tells Court

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Authorities have a mountain of evidence against accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, a prosecutor said Tuesday after the defendant was hauled into court for the second time since his stunning arrest.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Santomartino said his office gave Heuermann's defense lawyer four, 2-terabyte hard drives that contain about 2,500 digital files.

“The people are in possession of a large amount of evidence. It’s quite voluminous,” he said.

The records include crime scene photos, autopsy reports, notes from the New York City Medical Examiner's Office and video recordings of Heuermann’s suburban Massapequa Park home, Manhattan office and a storage unit.

Heuermann, who's being held without bail, was brought into court handcuffed in front of his body and wearing a black blazer, blue shirt and tan cargo pants.

He remained standing and didn't speak during the hearing, which lasted about five minutes.

It took place after the lawyers on both sides met behind closed doors with state Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei for nearly 30 minutes.

Mazzei scheduled the next hearing in the case for Sept. 27.

Outside court, Suffolk DA Raymond Tierney said his office had a "tremendous amount" of evidence Heuermann, 59.

“This is a 13-year case, so as you saw, we have a great deal of information, evidence, photographs, reports to provide to the defense," he said.

Defense lawyer Michael Brown told reporters that he planned to examine the material "in fine detail over the coming months" and expected that more would be "forthcoming."

Suffolk County District Attorney speaks to reporters outside the county courthouse in Riverhead, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Ben Feuerherd/The Messenger

Brown also described Heuermann, an architect, as "a man who's never been arrested before."

"He's maintained his innocence from the inception of this case," he said.

"So, he's doing the best he can at this point in time. We look forward to having his day in court.

Asked if he thought authorities made a mistake in accusing Heuerman of killings that date back more than a decade, Brown said it was possible.

“The answer is, they very well could have the wrong guy," he said.

Defense lawyer Michael Brown speaks to reporters after a court hearing for accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann in Riverhead, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Ben Feuerherd/The Messenger

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slayings of three sex workers whose bodies were found dumped along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Victims Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello disappeared between July 2009 and September 2010 while Heuermann's wife and children were traveling out of state, according to prosecutors.

Heuermann is also the "prime suspect" in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who disappeared in June 2007 and whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the so-called Gilgo Four, searches conducted through December 2011 turned up the remains of seven other people, including an Asian male and a toddler, along Ocean Parkway in both Suffolk and Nassau Counties.