LAPD Identifies Woman Accused in Violent Dine-and-Dash of Taco Stand Caught on Camera
'She started throwing everything, and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,' Joanna Vasquez said
Authorities are on the search for a 36-year-old woman accused of violently assaulting a Los Angeles taco stand employee after she was asked to pay for the food she ate.
The suspect in the Aug. 6 attack was identified Wednesday as Renee Latrice Hines, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release.
Hines is accused of punching and pepper spraying an employee of a taco stand after the employee asked her to pay for the tacos she had eaten, police said.
“When she finished spraying me, she started throwing everything and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,” victim Joanna Vasquez told KTLA. “She pulled my hair and then punched me in my shoulders. She punched me in the face. She unloaded on me and then let me go.”
Immediately following the attack, Hines reportedly lashed out at a bystander who was filming her and allegedly threw a taco stand sign at the bystander, according to police.
She then fled the scene in a purple Lexus, per authorities.
Police are searching for Hines and ask anyone with information to call Detective Channing Lang, Southeast Area Major Assault Crimes/Crimes Against Persons, at (213) 972-7888 and/or Detective Kelly Sullivan (213) 972-7886 or contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at www.lacrimestoppers.org.
