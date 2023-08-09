LAPD Cop Arrested, Charged With Stealing Debit Card From Woman Who Visited Police Station

A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on felony charges of burglary and theft of a debit card after a community member said she received unauthorized transactions on her card after visiting the police station.
According to KABC, an internal investigation was opened after the victim told officers that she last remembered having her debit card inside an LAPD facility.
KTLA reported that the woman obtained photos of an unauthorized man using her debit card at a home improvement store, which she forwarded to police who identified the man as 16-year veteran Officer Edmond Babaians.
"The allegations of an officer breaking public trust are extremely troubling and there must be accountability," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This department will fully cooperate with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in this matter."
Babaians was arrested and booked, but police said he was released on his own recognizance as it was "consistent with Los Angeles Superior Court bail policy." He was relieved of his police duties and was assigned to stay home while the investigation continues.
“Our police officers must be held accountable to the highest standard. I want to acknowledge and thank Chief Moore and LAPD leadership for swiftly taking action on this serious matter," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance and we must continue to act with transparency and accountability to build trust with all Angelenos."
