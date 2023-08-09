LAPD Cop Arrested, Charged With Stealing Debit Card From Woman Who Visited Police Station - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

LAPD Cop Arrested, Charged With Stealing Debit Card From Woman Who Visited Police Station

Police identified the 16-year veteran as the suspect after the victim obtained a photo of him using her card

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police cruiser.Daniel Allan/Getty Images

A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on felony charges of burglary and theft of a debit card after a community member said she received unauthorized transactions on her card after visiting the police station.

According to KABC, an internal investigation was opened after the victim told officers that she last remembered having her debit card inside an LAPD facility.

KTLA reported that the woman obtained photos of an unauthorized man using her debit card at a home improvement store, which she forwarded to police who identified the man as 16-year veteran Officer Edmond Babaians.

"The allegations of an officer breaking public trust are extremely troubling and there must be accountability," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This department will fully cooperate with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in this matter."

Read More

Babaians was arrested and booked, but police said he was released on his own recognizance as it was "consistent with Los Angeles Superior Court bail policy." He was relieved of his police duties and was assigned to stay home while the investigation continues.

“Our police officers must be held accountable to the highest standard. I want to acknowledge and thank Chief Moore and LAPD leadership for swiftly taking action on this serious matter," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance and we must continue to act with transparency and accountability to build trust with all Angelenos."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.