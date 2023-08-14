Landslide Claims 36 Jade Miners in Myanmar Disaster

At least 36 people were swept away at a jade mine in Myanmar on Sunday when a 500-foot-tall waste heap collapsed into a landslide, casting them into a nearby body of water.



"There is no chance that they would survive in this muddy lake," local journalist Tar Lin Maung told Reuters.

The disaster took place in the remote town of Hpakant, the center of Myanmar's secretive - and highly lucrative - jade trade and home to hundreds of poor scavengers who pick through unstable mountains of mining waste for small nuggets of the semi-precious stone.

At least 162 people died in July 2020 during a landslide in the same area; a November 2015 accident left 113 dead.

More than 100 rescue workers were looking for survivors on Monday, a member of the rescue team told Reuters.

"We haven't found a body yet, but we are still searching," he said.

Myanmar exports 90% of the world's jade, much of it for the Chinese market, in an industry that earns billions of dollars a year for the country’s ruling generals and their allies in the business community.