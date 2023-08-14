Landslide Claims 36 Jade Miners in Myanmar Disaster

At least 36 people were swept away at a jade mine in Myanmar on Sunday when a 500-foot-tall waste heap collapsed into a landslide, casting them into a nearby body of water.
"There is no chance that they would survive in this muddy lake," local journalist Tar Lin Maung told Reuters.
The disaster took place in the remote town of Hpakant, the center of Myanmar's secretive - and highly lucrative - jade trade and home to hundreds of poor scavengers who pick through unstable mountains of mining waste for small nuggets of the semi-precious stone.
At least 162 people died in July 2020 during a landslide in the same area; a November 2015 accident left 113 dead.
More than 100 rescue workers were looking for survivors on Monday, a member of the rescue team told Reuters.
- Heavy Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides in India’s Himalayan Region, Leaving at Least 22 Dead
- Landslide Tragedy in India: 27 Found Dead, Search Intensifies for Dozens More Missing
- Rights Group Reports Allegations of Dozens of Abuses in Critical Minerals Supply Chains
- Guns, gems and drugs: One year after Myanmar’s coup, how the generals hold power
- Massive Mineral Deposit Discovered in Norway Could Satisfy Global Demand for Fertilizer, Solar Panels, EVs for 100 Years
- Days of Torrential Rain in South Korea Leave at Least 26 Dead in Landslides and Floods
"We haven't found a body yet, but we are still searching," he said.
Myanmar exports 90% of the world's jade, much of it for the Chinese market, in an industry that earns billions of dollars a year for the country’s ruling generals and their allies in the business community.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews
- Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple CarsNews
- Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building ProjectsNews