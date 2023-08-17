Landlord Orders Low-Income Tenants To Pay Rent Again After Property Manager Reportedly Steals Their Checks

A former apartment manager is under investigation after she allegedly took advantage of her low-income tenants by stealing their checks and ordering them to pay again.

Casey Oiler was charged with theft in Warren County, Tennessee, and is being investigated in Manchester and Decherd for stealing rent payments, WSMV 4 reported.

The three properties Oiler is accused of stealing from are owned by the Volunteer Management Company. The company recently sent a letter to its tenants that it isn't their fault that their rent payments were stolen, but they still asked residents to pay again.

“It is such a big mess,” John Wilear told the station. “There are so many people involved.”

Wilear said he places his rent money in a slot at the Holly Tree Apartments in Manchester every month.

“I don’t even know [how I feel] anymore,” he said. “Mad.”

The letter said tenants have until the end of the year to repay the stolen money.

A portion of the letter reads, “I understand this is difficult times, and this was not your fault, but this is the way Corporate and our lawyers want to handle this.”

“This is low-income housing,” Wilear said. “I work at Walmart, you know? I don’t make a ton of money.”

Casey Oiler was arrested for theft in Warren County, Tennessee. Screenshot from WSMV 4

In an email to WSMV, the Volunteer Management Company blamed residents. Brad Tursky, management supervisor said the money orders were blank, so Oiler wrote her name on them.

WSMV 4 obtained copies of money orders from Wilear and another resident. Both were made out to “Holly Tree Apartments,” but Oiler wrote her name on top of that.

Wilear obtained copies of his money orders from the postal service after he was told that he was behind on rent, according to a report filed with Manchester Police obtained by the station.

Angel Baker, another tenant, said the company is trying to hold them accountable for someone else's crime.

“I paid it, so I shouldn’t have to pay it back if I already paid it,” Baker said.

Volunteer Management said they were unaware of the theft until after they fired Oiler. They did not provide a reason for firing Oiler. She is expected in court next week on the Warren County theft case.

The letter said she will begin paying restitution to victims, but the payments will be in small amounts.