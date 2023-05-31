Landlord Fatally Shoots Young Couple in Apparent Tenant Dispute

Police in Ontario, Canada engaged in gunfire with a landlord after he allegedly killed a young couple who lived at his residence during a landlord-tenant dispute, according to a statement from the Hamilton Police Service.

When police arrived on the scene, the 57-year-old barricaded himself in the home, located in Stoney Creek, about an hour outside of Toronto.

(Credit: Hamilton Police Service)

Authorities attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he reportedly fired on their armored vehicle. Police then engaged and apprehended the alleged shooter, but it's unclear whether he was taken in alive.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone. The families of both have been notified, and several witnesses have already been interviewed by the department's Homicide Unit, according to a release.

