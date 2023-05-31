Landlord Fatally Shoots Young Couple in Apparent Tenant Dispute
When police arrived on the scene, the 57-year-old suspect barricaded himself in the home and allegedly opened fire
Police in Ontario, Canada engaged in gunfire with a landlord after he allegedly killed a young couple who lived at his residence during a landlord-tenant dispute, according to a statement from the Hamilton Police Service.
When police arrived on the scene, the 57-year-old barricaded himself in the home, located in Stoney Creek, about an hour outside of Toronto.
Authorities attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but he reportedly fired on their armored vehicle. Police then engaged and apprehended the alleged shooter, but it's unclear whether he was taken in alive.
- Landlord Blasted ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ While Allegedly Torching His Building, Say Police
- How Bad Is the Office Market? Just Look at What D.C. Landlords Are Giving Away
- Texas Mall Gunman Posted Nazi Beliefs in Apparent Social Media Diary
- Tim Robbins Shoots Down ‘Alpha Male’ Nick Adams’ Claim They Were ‘Hanging Out’ in Viral Photo
- Video of Idaho Police Fatally Shooting Two Dogs Running on Highway Sparks Online Outrage
The victims were identified as 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone. The families of both have been notified, and several witnesses have already been interviewed by the department's Homicide Unit, according to a release.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews