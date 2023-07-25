A man whose Lamborghini got stuck underneath a tractor-trailer managed to walk away with only minor injuries.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Spencer Hyde was driving his 2018 Lamborghini Aventador at "a high rate of speed," over 100 mph, on I-75 north at Mile Marker 329 in Dalton-Whitfield County. He "lost control of the vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer" that was traveling in the right lane of I-75.
"As a result of the impact, the Lamborghini became trapped underneath the trailer," reported the Gordon Gazette.
Despite his car getting trapped underneath the massive vehicle, Hyde only suffered "minor injuries." No other injuries have been reported. The crash caused the middle and right lanes of I-75 to be closed for nearly 90 minutes.
- Washington State Semi-Truck Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash by Fleeing Teen Robbery Suspects
- 5 Women Getting Ready for Wedding Killed by Speeding Driver
- Driver Miraculously Escapes Unharmed After Car Impaled on Highway Guardrail
- Man Survives Five Days in Wilderness After Crashing Car into Ravine
- 3 Siblings Die in Car Accident After Driver Speeds Over 100 MPH on Highway: ‘Horrific’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness