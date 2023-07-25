Lambo Driver Miraculously Survives Getting Crushed Under 18-Wheeler Following High-Speed Crash - The Messenger
Lambo Driver Miraculously Survives Getting Crushed Under 18-Wheeler Following High-Speed Crash

Spencer Hyde was driving his 2018 Lamborghini Aventador at 'a high rate of speed' when he lost control of the vehicle

Blake Harper
The Lamborghini was going over 100 mph when the driver lost control and ended up underneath the tractor-trailerMartyn Lucy/Getty Images

A man whose Lamborghini got stuck underneath a tractor-trailer managed to walk away with only minor injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Spencer Hyde was driving his 2018 Lamborghini Aventador at "a high rate of speed," over 100 mph, on I-75 north at Mile Marker 329 in Dalton-Whitfield County. He "lost control of the vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer" that was traveling in the right lane of I-75.

"As a result of the impact, the Lamborghini became trapped underneath the trailer," reported the Gordon Gazette.

Despite his car getting trapped underneath the massive vehicle, Hyde only suffered "minor injuries." No other injuries have been reported. The crash caused the middle and right lanes of I-75 to be closed for nearly 90 minutes.

