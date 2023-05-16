The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lakers Coach Jokes About Plans To Stop Nuggets’ Star: ‘Catch Him Out of His House and Kidnap Him’

    The Serbian superstar has been nothing short of outstanding in the playoffs so far.

    Blake Harper
    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham joked that his team was willing to resort to kidnapping to slow down Nikola Jokic in their upcoming matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

    Ham was asked about the Lakers' strategy for stopping Jokic, who is arguably the best player in the league.

    "Catch him out of his house and kidnap him," Ham told reporters, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

    Indeed, trying to stop Jokic in the postseason has been a struggle for any team. The two-time MVP has averaged 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

    To contain Jokic, the Lakers will rely on Anthony Davis, a defensive powerhouse who's averaging the most rebounds and blocks per game this postseason.

    The Nuggets last played the Lakers in the playoffs in 2020 -- the pandemic-era "bubble season" -- when LeBron James and Davis sent Jokic packing on their way to a title. But the Serbian superstar has only improved since then and now he will have the chance to exact revenge while making the Finals for the first time in his career.

    Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

